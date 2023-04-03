11:35
Dean Vincent Guilamo-Ramos of the Duke School of Nursing on NC’s shortage of primary care providers
North Carolina took a big and important step toward making Medicaid expansion a reality last week when Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill to make it the 40th state to take the plunge. As welcome as this news is, however, it’s important to point out that expansion will not be a magic overnight healthcare solution.
As Dean Vincent Guilamo-Ramos of the Duke University School of Nursing told NC Newsline earlier this week, North Carolina currently has a huge shortage of primary care providers thanks to a combination of obsolete regulations (some governing the practice of nursing) and inadequate public investments. Adding more patients will stretch that system even further. Guilamo-Ramos joins us to discuss some possible solutions.
