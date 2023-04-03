11:45
News Story
NC Child director Erica Palmer Smith discusses Medicaid expansion, improving children’s well-being
NC Child executive director Erica Palmer Smith explains why the decision of Republican legislative leaders to finally embrace Medicaid expansion was the result of years of determined advocacy.
Subscribe: RSS
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.