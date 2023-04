NC Child director Erica Palmer Smith discusses Medicaid expansion, improving children’s well-being

by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

April 3, 2023

NC Child executive director Erica Palmer Smith explains why the decision of Republican legislative leaders to finally embrace Medicaid expansion was the result of years of determined advocacy.

