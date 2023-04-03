Rep. Deb Butler discusses Medicaid expansion, the House budget, and sports wagering

By: - April 3, 2023 11:52 am

State Representative Deb Butler of New Hanover County discusses Governor Cooper’s approval of legislation to expand the state’s Medicaid program and her hopes that her Republican colleagues won’t sabotage it by inserting poison pills into the state budget. Butler also weighs in on legislation that would bring 24/7 digital gambling to North Carolina.

