Biden rule on transgender athletes would set conditions on school sports bans

By: - April 7, 2023 6:50 am
Transgender flag

The Biden administration will advance a rule to make it more difficult for schools to exclude transgender youth athletes from competition based on their gender identity. Photo: Getty Images

The Biden administration will advance a rule to make it more difficult for schools to exclude transgender youth athletes from competition based on their gender identity, a senior U.S. Education Department official told reporters Thursday.

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Unnatural disaster: A special PW series on North Carolina's struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew
Unnatural disaster: A special PW series on North Carolina's… by Lisa Sorg 5/13/2022
In appeals court case, a political fight over transgender identity and health care
In appeals court case, a political fight over transgender… by Joe Killian 1/30/2023
"Completely and utterly terrifying." Transgender youth face uncertain future as legislation targets their identities.
"Completely and utterly terrifying." Transgender youth face… by Joe Killian 2/10/2023