Federal judge orders abortion pill off U.S. market but immediate appeal expected

Medication abortion, a two-step regimen, is used in more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States, according to Guttmacher Institute

By: - April 7, 2023 6:49 pm

The Texas ruling overturns the FDA’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, including in states where abortion remains legal following the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to end the nationwide, constitutional right.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

