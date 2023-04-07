State Board of Education member suggests surrounding schools with security fences

The state should build fences around schools to protect students and educators from gun violence, State Board of Education member Amy White said Thursday.

White noted during the state board’s monthly meeting that there haven’t been any mass shootings at state prisons because they are heavily protected by fencing.

“We should provide that same sense of security for the most precious assets that our state has,” White said. “So, if it takes putting fences up to protect the border around the schools, we’re doing it in other places all across our state.”

White said that the Amazon facility in Garner is heavily protected because society values the products it sells.

“If we need to put fences up, put fences up,” White said. “If it takes time, an additional 45 minutes to get students and staff inside the building for the day, it’s what we must do. It’s the cost of making sure our schools are safe.”

White’s remarks came during an intense board discussion about school safety that began after Leah Carper, the North Carolina 2022 Teacher of the Year, told the board that teachers live in constant fear of gun violence.

“Every teacher that I interact with, they don’t ask if it’s going to happen to them, they wonder when,” said Carper, a state board adviser. “I know teachers who keep an extra pair of shoes in their drawer so they can switch their shoes really fast and run.”

Carper said a balloon popping in the hallway or a locker door slamming have become traumatic events for teachers.

“They ask me ‘what are we doing, what are we doing —why is it that hospitals have security guards, but schools do not?’” Carper said. “Why is it that a sweet old lady is the person who is standing between [students] and somebody who wants to hurt children?”

Carper said advances in technology designed to make schools safer is welcomed, but the job also requires people who are trained to protect students and teachers.

“I would advocate that we need human beings, we need people whose only job at schools is to protect students,” she said. “It should not be put on teachers to protect everything about them, their minds, their spirits and their physical bodies. It’s too much for us to do and it’s a reason why we’re losing teachers.”

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said Carper’s remarks were “startling’ and “hard to hear.”

Truitt said the state has given schools more money than she is comfortable with in the form of safety grants to protect students and teachers.

“It’s over $70 million that could go to other things that has to go to school safety for all of the reason you [Carper] just said,” Truitt said.

School districts have the flexibility to use the grants as they would like, Truitt said. Some districts use them to pay for School Resource Officers (SROs) and others use them to pay for safety technology.

“I don’t really spend a lot of time worrying about gun violence in my kid’s public school,” Truitt said. “However, parents are very worried, and we have parents reach out to us all of the time, saying what is being done.”

The superintendent acknowledged that gun violence has increased in schools. But she said that parents’ growing concern about it could also stem from a rise in gun hoaxes on campuses across the nation.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the state’s highest ranking gun rights advocate, said the nation has not responded to gun violence in schools the way it has to other tragic events such as the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.

“What did we do after Columbine [school shooting]?” Robinson asked. “Nothing. The next one [school shooting]? Nothing.”

The biggest barrier to making schools safer has been an unwillingness to spend the money to do so, Robinson said.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t see a dollar sign on my kid’s life,” Robinson said. “It’s high time that we put everything in front of us and take a look at our schools and realize that they are soft targets for mad men and women who want to do damage and we need to protect our kids. We need to put our money where our mouth and start hardening these schools.”

Hardening schools doesn’t mean turning them into armed camp, Robinson said. He said banks and airports are sufficiently protected without appearing to be fortresses.

“We can do it in our schools,” Robinson said. “It’s a matter of putting politics aside and doing what we need to do for our children and those institutions, and we simply have not done it.”

Hardening schools is the wrong approach to take to make them safer, the Education Trust said in a paper released Thursday. The Ed Trust is a think tank that’s focused on dismantling racial and economic barriers in the American education system.

“Lawmakers are focusing narrowly on advancing policies that harden schools and punish students rather than supporting and implementing evidence-based policies and practices that support their social-emotional well-being and academic learning,” said Blair Wriston, senior government affairs associate at Ed Trust. “Educators must have the tools and resources to build strong relationships with students and create learning environments where students feel valued and included.”

The state board’s discussion on school and gun violence came a day after the board’s vice chairman, Alan Duncan, called for “constructive solutions” to protect students and teachers from gun violence.

“We spend inordinate amounts of money, as we should, to protect children from diseases as they grow up,” Duncan said. “We should have the same level of diligence, attention, concern and thoughtfulness about protecting our children from this plague [gun violence] that now has harmed so many students and others.”

The board’s discussion came a week after North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41 that eliminated background checks for handguns conducted by sheriffs’ offices.

Critics argued that eliminating the background checks will make it easier of dangerous people such as domestic abusers to own handguns.