Congresswoman Deborah Ross talks Medicaid, gun violence, energy policy, and the Trump indictment

State and federal lawmakers are now into some of the busiest days of their respective 2023 sessions, and as NC Newsline was was reminded once again in a conversation with Congresswoman Deborah Ross of North Carolina’s Second District, policy divisions on a host of key issues remain stark. On matters as diverse as gun violence, energy policy and the criminal indictment of former president Donald Trump, Democrats and Republicans remain sharply – sometimes bitterly divided.

That said, Ross is far from ready declare a complete impasse. As she also noted, the recent action of North Carolina state legislators to finally approve Medicaid expansion is an extremely positive sign, and together with bevy of bipartisan bills she recently help shepherd through a U.S. House committee, there remains a good deal of common ground on which to build.