The North Carolina Supreme Court last week issued two rulings involving alleged racial discrimination in jury selection.

The opinions come after a Democratic-majority state Supreme Court issued landmark rulings on striking Black people from serving on a jury because of their race, known as a Batson violation. In 2020 the justices gave lower courts guidance on how to better assess claims of racial discrimination in jury selection, becoming the last Supreme Court in the South to find a Batson violation.

Court-watchers were worried the high court’s rightward shift following last year’s elections — in which Republicans won two seats, flipping the court to a 5-2 Republican majority — would mean a return to the status quo on enforcing the precedent set in the U.S. Supreme Court case Batson v. Kentucky.

Those concerns now appear well-founded after a pair of rulings issued last Thursday by the court. In both instances the majority affirmed lower court’s rulings that there was no racial discrimination in jury selection.

State v. Hobbs

The first case, State v. Hobbs, had already been reviewed by the state Supreme Court. The then-Democratic majority sent the case back to the trial court, which had not found evidence of a Batson violation. This time around, the state Supreme Court was tasked with determining whether those conclusions were “clearly erroneous.”

In the first go-round before the Supreme Court in 2020, Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote the majority opinion. In it, Earls said the trial court was wrong in determining Hobbs hadn’t met his “prima facie” showing of discrimination, one of three factors in assessing a Batson claim.

Earls’s opinion detailed how lower courts could proceed on the analysis of those three factors in considering prosecutors’ race-neutral reasons for striking jurors. At the time, Justice Paul Newby wrote the dissent, arguing that the trial court had already conducted the correct inquiry for a Batson challenge.

In last week’s opinion, now-Chief Justice Newby and Earls switched roles, with Newby writing the opinion and Earls authoring the dissent.

Newby concluded the trial court hadn’t been “clearly erroneous” in its conclusions that there was no Batson violation. His opinion mentioned that the defendant and some of the key witnesses are Black, while the victim is white; the trial court also found the case wasn’t susceptible to racial discrimination because the victim and defendant’s races were not “in any way significant before or during the trial.”

The trial court had found that prosecutors had asked questions of the prospective jurors “in an even-handed manner,” which Newby said meant they weren’t purposely discriminating against them because of their race.

“The trial court is in the best position to weigh credibility and assess the demeanor of both the prosecutor and the prospective jurors,” Newby said. “Here the trial court fully complied with this Court’s remand instructions in Hobbs I by extensively ‘considering the evidence in its totality’ and making findings of fact based on that evidence.” Neither Associate Justice Philip Berger Jr. nor Richard Dietz, both Republicans, participated in the case. In dissent, Earls accused her Republican colleagues of misapplying Batson and said the trial court didn’t adequately consider the evidence Hobbs presented. Noting that Hobbs is Black and that multiple victims in the case were white, Earls said “cases involving interracial violence are particularly susceptible to racial discrimination.” Earls said the trial court not only discounted Hobbs’ race and that of his victims, but also the fact that he, a Black man, was being tried for crimes against victims who were a different race than him, a particularly important fact in capital cases. “Taking this information together, the trial court should have found Mr. Hobbs’s case was susceptible to racial discrimination,” Earls wrote. “Accordingly, it was [a] clear error for the trial court to find otherwise.” Earls also said prosecutors’ race-neutral explanations for striking three prospective Black jurors were dubious considering they didn’t remove white jurors from the jury pool who shared similar characteristics. For instance, Earls said, prosecutors removed three Black prospective jurors from the pool because they had “mental health connections” that would make them more likely to improperly weigh evidence from the defense’s mental health experts. But, Earls noted, prosecutors accepted eight non-Black prospective jurors who had similar connections to the mental health system, either receiving treatment themselves or have family members who had. State v. Campbell The other case, State v. Campbell, dealt with the same “clearly erroneous” standard. Again, the trial court had found there wasn’t purposeful discrimination during jury selection. The defendant claimed the fact that prosecutors used three of their four peremptory strikes — dismissing jurors without a reason — on Black prospective jurors cleared the first of three hurdles in assessing the merit of a Batson challenge. Berger wrote the majority opinion. Like Newby, he deferred to the trial court’s finding. Berger said the argument that prosecutors using three of four peremptory strikes on Black prospective jurors was evidence of racial discrimination was “without merit.” He also concluded that the challenge did not clear the first of the three steps required for a Batson inquiry, unconvinced by the defendant’s argument. “Defendant has provided no case law from this state or any other jurisdiction establishing that a trial court is required to enter extensive written factual findings in support of its determination that a defendant has failed to establish a prima facie case, and we decline to impose such a requirement,” Berger wrote. Earls dissented in this case, too. “Today, this Court returns to the practice of refusing to acknowledge what is in plain sight and turns a blind eye to evidence of racial discrimination in jury selection in this case by contorting the doctrine and turning the Batson test into an impossible hurdle,” she wrote. Earls noted that prosecutors stuck a prospective juror because she was a supporter of Black Lives Matter. Asked to provide a reason for issuing a peremptory strike against a prospective juror, a prosecutor had said that individual was “a participant, if not an organizer, for Black Lives Matter at her current college.” Earls called it a “troubling and illogical proposition” to declare it race-neutral for a prosecutor to dismiss a prospective Black juror because that juror is a member of the Black Lives Matter movement. “The majority’s only way to overcome the natural force of this race-conscious rationale is to pretend it did not happen,” Earls said.

Last week’s rulings were the first of what will be many cases involving race and discrimination that will be decided by the new Republican majority. High-profile cases involving felony disenfranchisement, voter ID and other allegations of racial discrimination in jury selection are still pending.