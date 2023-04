NCSU Prof.Michael Schwalbe on efforts to stifle discussions of race and privilege in our schools

by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

April 10, 2023

Michael Schwalbe (Photo: Sherryl- Kleinman)

One of the top agenda items for Republican leaders at the General Assembly this year is legislation that would micromanage the teaching of U.S. history and discussions of race – mostly for the purpose of limiting discussion and assuring that white students in particular, aren’t made to feel guilty or uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, as North Carolina State professor emeritus Michael Schwalbe – a social scientist who taught students about the roles of race and the legacy of white supremacy for decades – explained in a chat we had last week, when this subject is approached in a thoughtful and truthful way, there are enormous and powerful insights that can be conveyed and absorbed by students.

