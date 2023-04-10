NCSU Prof.Michael Schwalbe on efforts to stifle discussions of race and privilege in our schools

One of the top agenda items for Republican leaders at the General Assembly this year is legislation that would micromanage the teaching of U.S. history and discussions of race – mostly for the purpose of limiting discussion and assuring that white students in particular, aren’t made to feel guilty or uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, as North Carolina State professor emeritus Michael Schwalbe – a social scientist who taught students about the roles of race and the legacy of white supremacy for decades – explained in a chat we had last week, when this subject is approached in a thoughtful and truthful way, there are enormous and powerful insights that can be conveyed and absorbed by students.