Rep. Marcia Morey discusses sports wagering, repeal of the state’s pistol permit system

By: - April 10, 2023 4:10 pm
Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham)

State Rep. Marcia Morey of Durham County provides an update on the events at the General Assembly – including the disturbing votes to repeal the state’s pistol permit system and introduce online sports gambling to the state.

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

