Rep. Marcia Morey discusses sports wagering, repeal of the state’s pistol permit system

by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

April 10, 2023

Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham)

State Rep. Marcia Morey of Durham County provides an update on the events at the General Assembly – including the disturbing votes to repeal the state’s pistol permit system and introduce online sports gambling to the state.

