U.S. Department of Justice asks appeals court to pause abortion pill ruling

By: - April 11, 2023 5:37 am
Abortion pills

The U.S. Department of Justice sought Monday to have a ruling by a federal judge that the government must pull the abortion pill off the market paused pending appeal. Photo: Getty Images

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears
States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S.… by Jennifer Shutt 4/20/2022
Biden administration appeals judge’s ruling ordering abortion pill off U.S. market
Biden administration appeals judge’s ruling ordering… by Jennifer Shutt 4/7/2023
Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill
Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking… by Jennifer Shutt 2/14/2023