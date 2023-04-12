Biden administration proposes to strengthen patient privacy for those seeking abortions

By: - April 12, 2023 11:44 am

Photo by: Getty Images/ericsphotography

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears
States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S.… by Jennifer Shutt 4/20/2022
Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it.
Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states.… by Jacob Fischler 5/4/2022
Analysis: Theory vs. reality. The Dobbs ruling and women’s health
Analysis: Theory vs. reality. The Dobbs ruling and women’s… by Marty Schladen 10/19/2022