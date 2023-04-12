“We are losing members of the faculty and staff,” say UNC System employees

The question of faculty and staff voices in university governance took center stage as the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina held its final public listening session in Durham on Tuesday.

The session, which was held at Durham Technical Community College, drew current and former faculty members and staff from UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University. Their message: interference from political appointees on governing boards and the marginalizing of voices from system campuses continue to threaten the long-held principle of shared governance at American universities.

“For the last three years, I’ve served as chair of the faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill,” Professor Mimi Chapman told commission members. “Since I was elected in April of 2020, the UNC campus has been working within a situation where our choices as a campus are constrained by entities outside the campus.”

Chapman shared high-profile examples in which she said faculty, staff and even administrators were permitted only limited authority over their own campuses — sometimes with disastrous results.

Among them:

The decision, first reported by Newsline, to disregard local health department advice in how students would be brought back to campus in the fall of 2020, when COVID-19 infections tore through the campus population and led to students being sent home a week into classes.

The Orange County health director had advised a move to online classes before the semester began — something administrators didn’t share with students, faculty and staff. Instead, the university, which didn’t have the delegated authority from the UNC Board of Governors to make that decision for itself, brought students back to full-capacity dorms. Student infections — at a time before a vaccine existed — overwhelmed UNC-Chapel Hill and several of the system’s largest universities, making national headlines.

The national controversy over UNC-Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees refusing to vote on tenure for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Under pressure from conservative activists, politicians and donors, the board repeatedly pushed off a vote to grant her tenure and the university sought to instead hire her on a five-year contract.

After Newsline broke the story, intense pressure from faculty, staff, students and alumni led to the board voting to offer her tenure. Hannah-Jones instead decided to go to Howard University, one of the nation’s most prominent historically Black colleges and universities. The episode led some faculty of color to leave the university and sought-after recruits to turn down positions there.

“As I told the Board of Trustees at the time, well over 100 hours of work, go into any given tenure decision,” Chapman said. “And to have the will of the faculty at every level thwarted because of the personal opinions of trustees, members of [UNC Board of Governors] or even higher up in the government — that is a serious threat to shared governance.”

Not long after the Hannah-Jones controversy, Chapman said, trustees stopped inviting faculty leaders to speak at each board meeting. That limited the input that faculty, who cannot serve on governing boards in the UNC System, had on discussions and decisions that directly impact them.

“As a faculty, we have asked our board of trustees to allow the chair of the faculty to be a non-voting constituent member of the board in order to promote more nuanced conversation and better relationships,” Chapman said. “Every former chair signed a letter to that effect well over a year ago asking for this change. No response to this request has been forthcoming.”

Katie Musgrove, chair of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Employee Forum, which is comprised of non-faculty employees, said more staff voices are needed in governing decisions as well. The change from the past practice of hearing from faculty and staff representatives at each trustees meeting to the current practice of merely extending occasional invitations to speak is alarming, she said.

A representative of the student body serves as a non-voting, ex-officio member on the UNC Board of Governors and elected students serve on each of the 17 campus trustee boards — some with voting privileges. Having faculty and staff in similar positions could go a long way toward giving them buy-in during important decision making, Musgrove said.

“Our understanding is that it would be a state level kind of change that would require legislative action,” Musgrove said. “So, if that’s something that could theoretically happen at each of our 17 UNC System schools, I think that would be a positive contribution to shared governance and ensuring that all of our different constituencies are heard.”

Roadblocks to change

Any change that comes out of the commission’s work will likely need the support of the legislature — and that could be a tall task.

The commission, created by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order late last year, will deliver its report and suggested changes to the governor by June. But the governor doesn’t have the power to make those changes. Appointments and the makeup of the UNC System’s governing boards — from the system’s Board of Governors to the trustee boards at each university — are the exclusive province of the General Assembly.

Leaders of the legislature’s GOP majority, as well as some of their political appointees on various boards, dismissed the commission’s work before it began because it was initiated by Cooper, a Democrat. Though the commission is chaired by former UNC System Presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings — a prominent Democrat and Republican respectively — there remains a great deal of skepticism that its work will be taken seriously by the very Republican leaders who have for years fought to increase and entrench their power over the universities and how they’re governed.

Professor W. Russell Robinson, a former faculty chair at North Carolina Central University, said that’s precisely the problem.

“The challenge that we have here is there is an issue of diversity,” Robinson said. “It’s not just an issue of diversity of race, ethnicity, and class, but also diversity of thought. Unfortunately, I would say the current incarnation, if you will, of the Board of Governors is not politically agnostic at all. And because of that, we are losing members of the faculty and the staff.”

Robinson said he’d personally seen conversations about diversifying the UNC Board of Governors met with hostility, including language that was “incendiary, misinformed and flat-out racist.”

That left a bitter taste in the mouths of many faculty and staff, Robinson said. He suggested some ground could be gained — and trust built — by allowing recently retired members of the faculty to serve on governing boards. That would get around conflict of interest provisions preventing current faculty from serving and also add a wealth of perspective that’s now missing in governance, he said.

Tom Ross, the former UNC System president who was asked to resign in 2015 after political control of state government shifted to Republicans, said diversity — political and otherwise — wasn’t such an urgent issue in his time leading the system.

Current UNC System President Peter Hans had worked as a Republican congressional aide, political consultant and registered lobbyist before serving on the board of governors from 2003 to 2014. Though Democrats were still in the majority in the General Assembly, that sort of résumé didn’t prevent him from serving — and having great impact — on the board. He even chaired it from 2012 to 2014 before going on to lead the state’s community college system.

But in the years following the Republican takeover of the General Assembly, registered Democrats were entirely purged from the board for years.

“If you look at the data, you will see there was a shift during the time I was president,” Ross said.

It’s gotten worse since then, Robinson said.

“I want to believe that ‘yes, people can pull check their political party the door,'” he said. “But as has been stated, the times have viscerally changed. Regrettably, the problem that we’re seeing across the nation is what I think is almost an educator’s nightmare.”

As political ideology makes its way into K-12 school board decisions and those in higher education, Robinson said, it is impacting everything from staff and faculty morale to what can actually be taught. Unless something can be done to mitigate the impact of political ideology on a system that once prided itself on standing outside the political fray, he said, it threatens a university system that has always been one of the state’s greatest assets.

“Unfortunately, that is having a negative impact on what I believe is the crown jewel of the state,” Robinson said.