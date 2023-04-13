Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling supported by 69 Republicans in Congress

Four North Carolina House members are on the list

By: - April 13, 2023 6:30 am

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Gregory Murphy, David Rouzer and Richard Hudson. (File photos)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

U.S. Department of Justice asks appeals court to pause abortion pill ruling
U.S. Department of Justice asks appeals court to pause… by Jennifer Shutt 4/11/2023
Biden administration appeals judge’s ruling ordering abortion pill off U.S. market
Biden administration appeals judge’s ruling ordering… by Jennifer Shutt 4/7/2023
Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill
Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking… by Jennifer Shutt 2/14/2023