Disability Rights NC attorney Susan Pollitt and investigative reporter Kelan Lyons

It’s a hard truth that North Carolina’s criminal justice system regularly metes out wrongful and inequitable sentences, and recently, NC Newsline investigative reporter Kelan Lyons detailed one such deeply disturbing case.

Bobby Norfleet was convicted of a crime in 1979 as a young man – trying unsuccessfully to set a fire to a house – and because of the way the law read then (and because Norfleet was poor, Black and represented by a new and inexperienced attorney) he got sentenced to life. Forty-three years later, a social worker discovered him as a feeble and much-abused inmate and thanks to attorney Susan Pollitt of the group Disability Rights North Carolina, Norfleet was released. Read Norfleet’s story here.