‘I’m scared to become a teacher’: Gun violence sparks frank assessment by aspiring educator

“Mike Hill, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Cynthia Peak, 61

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

and William Kinney, 9.”

Kurstin Howe opened her remarks to the Wake County School Board last week remembering each victim of the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting in March.

Howe is a Meredith College student and part of the future teachers program in Wake County.

Visibly emotional, Howe told school board members that the rise in gun violence across the country has left her scared and angry about her chosen profession.

“I’m scared to walk into a school and I’m scared to become a teacher. I am saddened by the fears teachers, students, staff, and I have to face every day. And I’m sad for all the lives lost due to senseless violence,” she said.

Howe has been in the Wake County school system since Kindergarten. So much has changed in that time.

“While children and teachers are being slaughtered at school, school boards and legislative bodies are focused on pronouns, banning books and critical race theory. We have our priorities in the wrong place,” said Howe.

It is not enough to simply advocate for safe gun storage or additional resources officers. Howe urged the board of education to call on state legislators to support an assault weapons ban and gun buyback programs, to raise the minimum wage to buy semi-automatic weapons, and to strengthen background checks.

“This country has more guns than any other place in the world, and we have more guns than we do people,” Howe continued. “Just two weeks ago, North Carolina repealed the state’s requirement that a person needs to obtain a permit from a local sheriff before buying a pistol. We are going backwards.”

Howe said elected officials must focus on common-sense gun control laws, not turning schools into structures that mimic prison.

The Wake County School Board did not engage Howe on her recommendations that were offered as part of the open public comment period.

The board instead approved a three-year, $532,000 contract for a visitor management system for the district’s nearly 200 schools.

The district’s school safety advocacy council believes the standardized “sticker badges” will provide better controlled access to buildings and enhanced protection for students and staff.

The system is just one strategy to address a growing number of online threats that have prompted a flurry of school lockdowns this year for WCPSS.

On the same day Howe delivered her remarks, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a new survey that found more than half of U.S. adults have now experienced a gun-related incident.

This week, NC Newsline takes a closer look at findings from the KFF survey:

21 – Percentage of U.S. adults who say they have personally been threatened with a gun

17 – Percentage who have personally witnessed someone being injured from a gun

4 – Percentage who have been injured by a gun

31 – Percentage who say they have a family member who has been injured from a gun

19 –Percentage with a family member killed by a gun (this includes suicide)

32 – Nearly one-third of Black adults say they worry “every day” or almost daily that a family member will become a victim of gun violence.

33 – Percentage of Hispanic adults that hold that same fear

10 – Percentage of white adults that carry that worry

44 –Percentage of parents who say they have a gun in the home

52 – Percentage of those gun owners who say the firearm and ammunition are stored together

44 – Percentage who acknowledged that their guns were kept in an unlocked location

4 – Percentage who have shot a gun in self-defense

20 – Number of days since the Republican-controlled NC House overrode Gov. Cooper’s veto of a bill (SB 41) repealing the state’s pistol-purchasing permit system.

The KFF Health Tracking Poll surveyed 1,271 adults online and by phone March 14-23, 2023. You can read the methodology here.