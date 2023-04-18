NC Child Health Policy Director Kaylan Szafranski discusses the 2023 Children’s Health Report Card

Read this year’s report card.

One of the most important and worrisome impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath has been the hugely negative impact on the mental health of

our nation’s youth. Recently, the children’s advocacy group NC Child partnered with the North Carolina Institute of Medicine to prepare and release a 2023 Child

Health Report Card for our state and mental health was identified as a top concern. Indeed, the report card gave North Carolina an “F” grade in this

category.

As we learned in a conversation with NC Child health policy director Kaylan Szafransky, this wasn’t the only area in which North Carolina received a failing grade. Happily, however, there are some obvious and affordable steps that state leaders can take to address these problems and, in some instances, there’s been at least some initial signs of progress.