House Bill 689 would establish state policy on environmental justice

In just one census block group in south Winston-Salem, there are four hazardous waste sites, three landfills, two contaminated dry cleaners, three tracts that are legally allowed to spread soil contaminated with gasoline or oil, 36 spills from underground petroleum storage tanks and another 18 from those above ground.

Six lots have land use restrictions because of lingering contamination. And U.S. Route 52 cuts through the heart of the neighborhood, carrying more than 66,000 cars, their tailpipes exhaling harmful pollution, per day.

Of the 1,660 people who live in this block group, 74% are non-white and 88% are low-income, according to state data.

This area is part of State Rep. Kanika Brown’s district, which includes several underserved neighborhoods, all of them burdened with multiple pollution sources.

Brown, a Democrat, is among six co-sponsors of House Bill 689, introduced in the House this week, which would codify the state’s commitment to environmental justice. It would require state agencies to consider the cumulative pollution burdens on underserved neighborhoods when planning and approving projects.

The bill lays out proposed state policy on environmental justice:

It lays out proposed state policy on environmental justice: "It is the policy of the State that no segment of the population of the State should, because of its racial, cultural, or economic makeup, bear a disproportionate share of environmental burdens or be denied an equitable share of environmental benefits. It is further the policy of the State to provide the opportunity for the meaningful participation of all individuals, with particular attention to environmental justice focus populations, in the development, implementation, or enforcement of any law, regulation, or policy reduce, and eliminate environmental health disparities to improve the health and well-being of all State residents." – House Bill 689

Peer-reviewed scientific analysis has shown that non-white and low-income communities are disproportionately burdened by the siting of multiple polluters, including those who’ve closed but left behind their toxic legacy. This is known as a “cumulative burden.”

The primary sponsors of HB 689 are all Democrats: Reps. Sarah Crawford and Rosa Gill (Wake), Vernetta Alston (Durham), Allan Busani (Orange), Kanika Brown (Forsyth), and Terry Brown, Jr. (Mecklenburg). The bill would apply to seven agencies, as well as the NC Utilities Commission: The Departments of Environmental Quality, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Commerce, Public Safety, Agriculture and Public Instruction.

The DEQ Community Mapping System illustrates in part the statewide problem of cumulative burdens. The system overlays census data on the locations of pollution sources and permit holders – companies that have the legal right to discharge and emit contaminants into the environment. These entities are often clustered in underserved urban neighborhoods, such as west Charlotte and east Greensboro – and rural areas, including Indigenous lands.

For example, the Division of Air Quality last year issued a permit to World Cat, a boat building company that had been illegally operating in Greenville. (DAQ recently fined the company $70,000 for failing to get a permit beforehand.)

World Cat is less than three blocks from Grady-White, another boat builder. Both facilities are classified as major air sources for multiple pollutants, including styrene, a known carcinogen.

A Head Start program serving 250 children is less than a quarter mile from both Grady-White and World Cat. Census data show that 80% of residents living within a mile of these boat factories are non-white and half are low-income.

“We know the deck is stacked against people in our communities who look like me,” said Bobby Jones, an environmental activist from Goldsboro, during a listening session hosted by the governor’s office in March.

Gov. Cooper is expected to issue an executive order about environmental justice before his term ends in 2024. Recommendations from the listening session were intended to guide the governor in crafting the order.

The session was held in Sampson County, home to the state’s largest landfill, hundreds of thousands of hogs, chickens and turkeys, plus asphalt plants and unlined dumps – most of them clustered in environmental justice communities.

Jones urged the governor to include community residents in state-level discussions about environmental justice.

“There have been too many people in meetings who don’t know a thing about the community,” Jones said. “Give people in the community a seat at the table. No one knows our communities better than we do.”

House Bill 689 would appropriate $500,000 in one-time funds to cover the cost of community outreach, including to people whose first language is not English.

The current outreach is not always meaningful, many residents of environmental justice communities say. Although DEQ does hold public hearings on some proposed permits, these events can become mired in legalese and arcane engineering jargon. For the average resident who hasn’t boned up on the Clean Air Act or the inner workings of smokestack scrubbers, the hearings can be bewildering.

Public feedback can strengthen a permit, but rarely does DEQ deny one.

“The permitting process does not protect people from harm,” Chris Hawn, co-director of research and education, said at the listening session. “It allows industry to pollute. And somehow these industries are clustered in non-white communities. Somehow there are places there that’s okay.”

Another $250,000 in recurring money would pay for a civil rights compliance director, as well as two more full-time employees to help implement the environmental justice state policy and to support a new Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

That council would advise and provide recommendations to state agencies and the General Assembly on matters relating to environmental justice.

The 11 members would include one appointee from a mobile home park, a representative of immigrant communities, one person working on food security issues and another representing a state-recognized American Indian tribe.

(This council would be distinct from the existing Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board. It advises DEQ, whose secretary appoints the members. This board has also taken up the issue of cumulative impacts.)

A second council, composed of nine state agency heads or their designees, would help their respective agencies implement the EJ policy and advise the General Assembly on these issues.

Most environmental justice areas have been historically underserved, with few healthy food choices, sparse tree coverage, or other clean energy projects. The bill would require state agencies to encourage these types of investments in EJ communities, and to submit annual reports to track them.

At the governor’s listening session, Ashley Daniels, an environmental justice advocate from Wilmington, said that “Investment in BIPOC communities” – Black, Indigenous, People of Color – “is not charity or a gift or reparation,” she said. “Deliberating whether to protect a community is also deliberating whether to discriminate against it.”