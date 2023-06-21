NC DEQ says Fort Liberty’s plans for addressing nearby water contamination are inadequate

State environmental regulators criticized Fort Liberty’s plan to test off-base drinking water for toxic PFAS, saying it fails to account for all of the potential contamination, according to correspondence dated June 6. In addition, the NC Department of Environmental Quality told base officials that letters they sent to nearby landowners about well testing were misleading.

Although not mentioned in DEQ’s correspondence, some people whose wells are contaminated because of Fort Liberty might not qualify for free replacement water. That’s because the Army is using the EPA’s 2016 health advisory goals for two types of the compounds, which have since been updated, although not finalized.

Landowners who are connected to municipal water – but also might use private wells for drinking, irrigation, or recreation – “are not being notified of the possibility of contamination,” according to a letter from Tessa Monday, an environmental engineer with DEQ’s Division of Waste Management, to Fort Liberty officials.

Some renters would also be excluded from the process because it “does not notify or allow for tenants to request well sampling,” Monday wrote. This is inconsistent with other military sites in North Carolina that do inform renters of their sampling plans, according to the letter.

A Fort Liberty spokesperson told NC Newsline via email that the military is “currently coordinating a meeting with state officials to discuss a way ahead with a focus on factual, open communications; ensuring the health and safety of our service members, their families, the DoD civilian workforce and the surrounding local communities in which we serve.”

Exposure to even very low levels of PFAS, short for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, has been linked to multiple health problems, including thyroid and liver disorders, kidney and testicular cancers, immune system deficiencies, obesity, high cholesterol, and reproductive and fetal development problems.

The sources of additional public information are limited and pale in comparison to the public forums being conducted by the Navy and Air Force in North Carolina. – Tessa Monday, Division of Waste Management

The main source of PFAS contamination at and near Fort Liberty — and many military bases — is firefighting foam, known as AFFF, long used in training exercises. AFFF can enter the drinking water supply by seeping into groundwater and entering rivers and streams. The Department of Defense is phasing out AFFF in favor of PFAS-free products.

In 2020, well testing at a remote training location at Fort Liberty found PFAS at 95 parts per trillion well above the EPA’s health advisory goal of 70 ppt recommended at the time. There were concerns that PFAS could migrate off-base in the groundwater, prompting military officials to propose sampling private and public supply drinking water wells in three areas outside Fort Liberty boundaries.

Last month, military officials drafted and mailed letters to landowners asking for permission to sample their wells. However, they did so “without input from the Division,” Monday wrote. “The letter’s language is highly technical and therefore difficult for a layperson to understand. It fails to mention how PFAS entered the groundwater (primarily through the use of AFFF).”

Nor does the military’s letter explicitly state that residents will receive replacement water, depending on the test results, or what that replacement would be: bottled water, reverse osmosis, or granular activated carbon filters.

It’s also possible that some landowners won’t qualify for free replacement water from the military, even though their wells are highly contaminated. The Department of Defense is using an outdated health advisory goal for PFOA and PFOS — 70 parts per trillion. Last year, EPA scientists determined the compounds are significantly more toxic than previously believed and issued much stricter health advisory goals: 4 ppt for PFOA and PFOS. Until that more stringent goal becomes finalized as a rule, the Department of Defense plans to use the old figure, according to state records.

Fort Liberty is one of 707 active military installations, Base Realignment and Closure locations, National Guard facilities, and Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) that require a PFAS assessment, according to the Department of Defense. Of those, six are in North Carolina, including the Military Ocean Terminal in Sunny Point, and Army Aviation Support Facilities in Morrisville and Salisbury.

In 2022, groundwater at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro also tested above current EPA health advisory goals for the compounds; for PFOS, the levels were more than eight times above the goal — 32.9 ppt.

In March of this year, Fort Liberty tested a water system on-base that contained PFOA at 7.9 ppt, twice the latest health goal. Other sampling showed finished drinking water contained a total of 12.3 ppt for the compounds.

The military’s letter also says that it could share testing private well testing data with the EPA or other federal agencies. That is misleading, Monday wrote, and could alarm landowners. “The EPA has no active role in this process. This statement might dissuade landowners from allowing sampling (federal government distrust and or property value issues).”

The Department of Defense has launched a website devoted to PFAS and military bases. But Fort Liberty officials omitted the website in its sampling request letter to landowners. Public outreach and transparency about PFAS are especially important near Fort Liberty, even more so than other military bases, because of its proximity to Chemours.

The base is 27 miles north of Chemours’s Fayetteville Works plant, which uses some types of PFAS in its chemical manufacturing. The plant is responsible for contaminating the Lower Cape Fear River, the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of people, with several types of PFAS, including GenX. And because PFAS can travel in air, some compounds have been detected in groundwater as far as 25 miles from the Chemours plant, including in Cumberland County, east of the base.

Although the Defense Department called its website a “significant first step in creating awareness and transparency about actions the DoD is taking to address PFAS matters,” Monday of the Division of Waste Management called Fort Liberty’s communications with the public “limited and pale in comparison to the public forums being conducted by the Navy and Air Force in North Carolina.”

Monday added that the military’s sampling process for off-base wells does not create the “awareness and transparency” — as described on the Defense Department’s website — “that the Division would like to see in ensuring the protection of the people of North Carolina.”