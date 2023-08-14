A trio of Duke University experts discuss this summer’s extraordinary and deadly heat waves

By: - August 14, 2023 11:33 am

From left to right: Duke University’s Ashley Ward, Dr. J.J. Hoff, and Jordan Clark

Heat, humidity and the quest for air conditioning are a part of every summer in most places. But a trio of researchers from Duke University believe this summer should also be a wake-up call for many Americans. Ashley Ward and Jordan Clark of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University are joined by Emergency Room Dr. J.J. Hoff to discuss extreme heat, who is most vulnerable, and why it’s time for a national cooling standard.

“We’re not talking about a heat wave anymore,” Ward said. “We’re talking about a season. We’re talking about a marker of a shift in our heat regime that we need to pay attention to.”

