Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer on the ripple effect of the Trump indictments

We are still in the dog days of summer 2023, but don’t look now – the 2024 presidential campaign is already underway. At last count, more than a dozen Republican candidates are attempting to unseat Donald Trump as the party’s standard bearer in hopes of taking on President Joe Biden next fall. And even as these candidates are raising money, giving speeches, and preparing to debate, it’s all taking place under the giant shadow that’s been cast as a result of Trump facing multiple criminal indictments. We could see a fourth criminal indictment coming this week from Fulton County, Georgia. To get a better handle on this remarkable and unprecedented situation (and what it portends for our state and nation), NC Newsline caught up with one of North Carolina’s top political analysts, Catawba College political science professor, Michael Bitzer.

