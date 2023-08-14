Newsline reporter Greg Childress on the start of the new school year and the rise in book banning

NC Newsline reporter Greg Childress

We’re now six weeks into North Carolina’s new state fiscal year and across the state, public school students and teachers are preparing to return to class. Indeed, in some schools, they’re already back.

Unfortunately, neither of these facts has served to spur Republican state legislative leaders to come to an agreement on a new state budget and, as a result, basic items like teacher salaries remain in limbo. One education subject on which lawmakers seem intent on moving forward soon however is school book censorship.

NC Newsline veteran education reporter Greg Childress joins us this week to discuss the problems of the delayed state budget and legislation that would make it easier for disgruntled parents to have books banned from public schools. It’s something that has many experienced educators and librarians deeply concerned.

Read Childress’ latest story here.

