More GOP political operatives, former lawmakers appointed trustees at UNC System campuses

More Republican political operatives and former lawmakers will join the boards of trustees at UNC System campuses under an appointments bill passed Wednesday. The move comes in the face of renewed bipartisan concerns that the UNC Board of Governors and campus level boards of trustees are too partisan.

Jim Blaine, Republican political consultant and former chief of staff to Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, was appointed to a four-year term on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. Since leaving Berger’s office in 2018, Blaine has, through his political consulting firm with fellow former Berger staffer Ray Martin, advised the UNC System Board of Governors on a $15,000 per month contract.

“I think it takes away any doubt that people are being appointed due to their political affiliations and connections more than their commitment to UNC-Chapel Hill,” said Mimi Chapman, former chair of the faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill and one of the founders of the Coalition for Carolina, a non-profit that highlights what it describes as the politicization of the university.

Blaine is an alumnus of Chapel Hill, though his feelings about the university appear mixed, as reflected in his official biography on his company’s website.

“After six years, Blaine left the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a diploma in hand and an agreement – which the University rescinded in 2018 when he was appointed to the UNC Board of Visitors – that he not return,” the bio reads.

Political ties, culture war connections

On social media, Blaine frequently amplifies conservative voices critical of public higher education. He recently reposted Twitter comments from Christopher Rufo. Rufo, recently appointed by Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis as one of a controversial slate of highly conservative trustees at the New College of Florida, first popularized the idea of gathering conservative talking points under the umbrella of “critical race theory.”

“We have successfully frozen their brand— ‘critical race theory’—into the public conversation and are steadily driving up negative perceptions,” Rufo wrote on Twitter in 2021. “We will eventually turn it toxic, as we put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.”

“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’” Rufo wrote. “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”

In an interview with The New Yorker, Rufo was more expansive about how and why he chose “critical race theory” – a label for a relatively obscure area of study not even encountered by most post-graduate students – as the perfect catch-all for conservative grievances with respect to history and literature curricula, diversity training and a variety of public policies.

“We’ve needed new language for these issues,” Rufo told The New Yorker. “’Political correctness’ is a dated term and, more importantly, doesn’t apply anymore. It’s not that elites are enforcing a set of manners and cultural limits, they’re seeking to reengineer the foundation of human psychology and social institutions through the new politics of race. It’s much more invasive than mere ‘correctness,’ which is a mechanism of social control, but not the heart of what’s happening. The other frames are wrong, too: ‘cancel culture’ is a vacuous term and doesn’t translate into a political program; ‘woke’ is a good epithet, but it’s too broad, too terminal, too easily brushed aside.”

“‘Critical race theory’ is the perfect villain,” Rufo said.

Rufo has since moved on to targeting LGBTQ people — particularly drag performers, who he suggests should be referred to as “trans strippers” because “it has a more lurid set of connotations and shifts the debate to sexualization.”

That brand of culture war politics is the sort of thing the Coalition for Carolina has warned against and the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina recently sought to head off with a series of recommended changes to both the UNC System board of governors and individual boards of trustees.

“We have built the most amazing public university system in the country,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a June press conference on the commission’s recommendations. “Yet it is obvious that erosion is occurring because of the makeup of the UNC Board of Governors and boards of trustees, that have become more political and have begun exercising more direct control in the administration of our campuses.”

Republican leaders dismissed the commission before it had even had its first meeting and filed a bill in June that would allow the leaders of the majority party in the legislature — now Republicans — to simply make appointments to the board of governors without the formality of a vote in either chamber.

“It becomes a political calculus”

Among the commission’s recommendations: instituting a one year “cooling off” period between serving in the General Assembly or being an active lobbyist and serving on the board of governors or a board of trustees. While that’s a change for which even some conservative members of the board of governors have called for years, it’s not reflected in the most recent slate of appointments.

In addition to Blaine, Senate Bill 754 also appoints:

Former Republican N.C. Senator Kathy Harrington to a four-year term on the Western Carolina University Board of Trustees. Harrington left the N.C. Senate earlier this year after 12 years in office, including one term as Senate Majority Leader.

Rev. James Gailliard, a former Democratic House member, to a four-year term on Elizabeth City State University’s Board of Trustees. Gailliard served two terms in the N.C. House before losing his bid for re-election earlier this year.

Lawrence J. Shaheen, a GOP political consultant and attorney, was also appointed to a four-year term on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Board of Trustees.

“I understand the argument that if you appoint these folks who are very close to the General Assembly and its leadership, and those are the people who are making decisions about funding and various things for the universities, there’s an advantage there,” Chapman said. “But on the other hand, you are bringing a political point of view and political connections onto these boards, into every decision these boards make.”

“It becomes a political calculus vs. an educational calculus or an institutional calculus,” Chapman said. “That just seems to be too big a risk.”