New legislation expands UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State boards of trustees

The General Assembly is expanding the campus-level boards of trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University under a new bill ratified today. It now goes to Gov. Cooper, who can sign or veto it, or let it become law without his signature.

Among many other changes, Senate Bill 512 would increase the membership of both campus boards from 13 to 15. The legislature will appoint the additional members.

The UNC System’s Board of Governors, who are themselves appointees of the legislature, will still appoint eight members to each of the boards of trustees.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the first and flagship university in the system; N.C. State is the largest campus by enrollment. They are the only campuses whose board appointment process would change under the new law. The original version of the bill would also have increased the system’s board of governors from 24 to 28 members, but that fell by the wayside as it moved through committees and to the floors of House and Senate.

UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Chairman David Boliek told Newsline he didn’t know a lot about the legislation, but that the board could use two new members, given how much new work it has taken on the last few years.

“At Chapel Hill we’ve expanded the number of committees to include relevant levels of oversight and importance, so as to be able to not only advise but assist in governing particular areas that rose to importance at Chapel Hill,” Boliek said Thursday.

Two years ago, there were three committees on the board, Boliek said — external relations, budget and finance, and university affairs. The board has since added three new committees — audit and risk management, strategic initiatives and a personnel committee.

“Each one of those additions has really highlighted some areas at Chapel Hill that need attention,” Boliek said. “It’s been very productive. So adding two additional members certainly would help bolster those committees and spread the workload to additional individuals I would presume would bring talents to the board.”

Higher education has become increasingly complex, Boliek said, especially at top tier research institutions like UNC-Chapel Hill. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed some areas in which universities could be doing better, Boliek said, and areas where they should be concentrating before a crisis occurs.

As Newsline has reported, the legislature passed an appointments bill this week that added more Republican political operatives, lobbyists and former legislatures to the boards of trustees at multiple UNC System campuses.

Among them was Jim Blaine, a Republican political consultant and former chief of staff to Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger who was appointed to a four-year term on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. Since leaving Berger’s office in 2018, Blaine, through the political consulting firm he leads with fellow former Berger staffer Ray Martin, has advised the UNC System Board of Governors on a $15,000 per month contract.

Critics, including some current and former members of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees and the board of governors, have called for an end to the appointment of lobbyists with business ties to the legislature and a “cooling off” period between service in the General Assembly and appointment to such boards. The concern was recently echoed by the bipartisan Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina’s recommended changes to both the UNC System board of governors and individual boards of trustees.

The chief concern: that conflicts of interest may arise when political appointees with personal and business ties to legislators are charged with working in the best interests of their universities in a highly politicized environment. Those concerned about those ties, including some with service experience at the trustees and board of governors levels, say it can be difficult for political appointees to speak truth to power even when they don’t have business or personal ties to those who appoint them.

Boliek, however, said he hasn’t seen that become a problem on UNC-Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees.

“I think legislators and lobbyists who have worked in Raleigh really can give an assist to boards of trustees and to the board of governors just in the sense of letting administrators, who have very busy and hectic days dealing with all matters of concern on campus, a perspective of what’s going on on Jones Street and across the state of North Carolina. It can be a valuable sort of tool.”