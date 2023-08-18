Failure to acknowledge and address causes of ‘neglect’ at root of NC’s foster care shortage

North Carolina’s children are full of untapped potential, and they all need a strong foundation that is built on nurturing relationships and positive experiences. However, over the past six months, we’ve heard reports that children entering foster care are sleeping in DSS offices because of a shortage of foster parents, and it has gotten worse post-pandemic. In addition, many of those children have experienced traumas and are in need of mental health support but are not receiving it.

The narrative focuses on the inability to pay foster caregivers adequately and the limited number of people willing to provide the love, support, and safe environment to children who have experienced trauma. Separating children from their families and communities is traumatic, expensive, and preventable. It’s also a source of secondary trauma for the good people who work in child welfare, which is likely adding to the burnout and turnover among child welfare staff, too.

The solutions have focused on recruiting foster parents and paying them more. But we’re curious. What if the narrative is starting from the wrong place? What if we’re not asking the right questions?

We are big proponents of moving upstream to address root causes – and asking WHY is one way to get focused on why children are entering foster care without the supports needed to care for them.

Why are children entering the foster care system today? Is it for abuse – or neglect? Nationally, 75% of confirmed substantiations in Child Protective Services (CPS) are for neglect. It is a large portion of the child welfare caseload, yet our policies and practices are not currently targeted to reduce those numbers. Neglect is the failure of a parent or caregiver to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical care, or supervision that threatens the child’s health, safety and/or well-being and includes victims of human trafficking.

Outside of the small number of children abandoned, or who have had unlawful transfer of custody or adoption, the interpretation of neglect can vary by county and caseworker. If we look closely at the data, why are children being neglected? Be curious. Why is proper care not possible? Why hasn’t proper medical treatment been provided? Why is the living environment injurious to a child’s welfare? How often is it correlated to not having financial resources to properly provide for a child’s wellbeing? Why are we, as statewide and local communities, missing the mark to support families in giving their children the care they need?

Poverty is a risk factor for abuse and neglect – and conversely, building concrete economic supports for families is a Protective Factor to prevent maltreatment. Poverty and economic stress are often at the root of the rise in caseloads AND are making it difficult to recruit foster parents. What can be done to address it?

Prevent Child Abuse NC has developed recommendations for policy makers in our paper, Economic Supports Can Prevent Child Abuse & Neglect in North Carolina. From increasing access to SNAP benefits, to housing subsidies, to a reinstatement of the State Earned Income Tax Credit, the research is clear that when families – birth families, extended families, and foster families – have the financial resources they need to support their families, children thrive. Generosity keeps children safe and healthy!

What can you do? You can let your local elected officials – County Commissioners, State legislators and the NC Congressional delegation – know that you support investments in concrete economic supports. Plus, informal, community-based support is just as important as policy solutions at the State level. Building community is a key strategy to nurture positive childhoods. Connections Matter, so consider this list of activities you can use to build connections for the children and families in your community. Discover the solutions that already exist in your community and how you can enhance those strengths to support more families.

We know what works to help children grow up safe and healthy – and it starts with being generous with the supports we provide for families, both formal and informal. Learn more about how you can nurture positive childhoods so that NC’s children can flourish in safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments.