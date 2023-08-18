North Carolina’s Department of Adult Correction has partnered with the Department of Motor Vehicles to give IDs to certain people when they leave prison — cards they could use to vote in upcoming elections, per the state’s voter ID law that was deemed constitutional by the North Carolina Supreme Court earlier this year.

The prison system sent out an email earlier this week announcing the partnership between the state agencies, an attempt to make it easier for a person to transition to a life outside the confines of a prison cell. Not having a form of identification is one of the biggest barriers formerly incarcerated people face after they are released from prison. It can impact a person’s chances of securing housing, getting a job, or receiving government benefits.

But the state-issued card will have another benefit for formerly incarcerated people who are eligible to vote: they will be able to use the ID to cast a ballot in future elections.

The North Carolina Supreme Court issued a ruling last year — when Democrats were in the majority — invalidating the state’s voter ID law. In 2023, Republicans retook the majority on the high court and reheard the case, ultimately deciding that the law was constitutional.

Now, those who wish to have their ballot counted in North Carolina must show photo identification.

Newsline reached out to the State Board of Elections to ask whether the new state-issued photo identification cards given to incarcerated people about to be released would be a suitable form of identification under the voter ID law. Patrick Gannon, the agency’s Public Information Director, said in an email that the cards will be considered a “form of nontemporary identification issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles of the Department of Transportation,” language that matches the requirement in state law.

But not everyone who gets out of prison has their voting rights immediately restored, because of another recent state Supreme Court ruling. Earlier this year the Republican majority reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed roughly 56,000 people on probation or parole to vote, effectively ending felony disenfranchisement for tens of thousands of North Carolinians. But the Supreme Court ruled that the underlying law was constitutional, meaning those released from prison but still on supervision for a felony are not allowed to vote until they have completed the terms of their probation or parole.

The IDs also aren’t for everyone who is getting released from prison. There are eligibility requirements. To qualify, a person must be:

at least 17 years old,

within 120 days of getting released,

in prison for less than eight years, and

a legal resident of North Carolina at least 12 months prior to getting locked up.

Each person must also have a verified residence in North Carolina. Their DMV record prior to incarceration will also be a factor in their application.

The IDs will not be given to “safekeepers,” those individuals in state prison at the request of a county jail.

The cards are not driver’s licenses, but they will invalidate any driver’s licenses or other state IDs that the incarcerated person may already have. Those who do not apply or are ineligible for the new ID can visit a DMV after they’re released to apply for a state ID card or a license.

“ID cards are one of most important tools that people need to succeed when they leave prison,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “This partnership is critical to reducing recidivism and increasing the safety and vibrancy of our families and communities.”

Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee said in a statement that, “This collaboration is knocking down an obstacle for former offenders trying to make a new start after incarceration.”