Barb Walsh, founder and executive director of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina

In the list of horrors that a parent might ever experience, losing one’s child because she unknowingly grabbed and drank a bottle of water laced with fentanyl has to be among the worst imaginable. And tragically, that’s what happened to a North Carolina woman named Barb Walsh in 2021 when her 21-year-old daughter Sophia died almost instantly from fentanyl poisoning.

Of course, the pain of this disaster will always be with Walsh and her husband, but to their enormous credit that hasn’t stopped them from founding a nonprofit dedicated to combating the fentanyl crisis that’s taken the lives of more than 13,000 North Carolinians in recent years and that’s currently killing eight North Carolinians a day. The group is called Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina and recently Walsh was kind enough to join NC Newsline for an extended conversation, in which she shared her story, described the organization she leads, and shared some of the policy changes it’s asking from state leaders.

The organization will host their 2nd annual Fentanyl Awareness & Prevention Day:

Sunday 8/20/23 from 2-4 pm

North Carolina State Capitol Grounds

1 Edenton Street, Raleigh NC