Weekend reads: A week of veto overrides, sweeping election changes, and a scolding opinion

NC Republicans override vetoes of K-12 education bills

By Greg Childress

The Republican-led General Assembly on Wednesday overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 49, which has sparked controversy because it requires educators to alert parents if their child changes their name or uses a different pronoun at school.

SB 49 also restricts instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms.

Critics debating the bill on the Senate floor called it an unwarranted attack on LGBTQ students. [Read more…]

Massive bill tightening NC voting laws moves toward adoption

By Lynn Bonner

[Editor’s note: SB 747 was passed by both chambers Wednesday and is now before Gov. Roy Cooper.]

A bill that tightens rules for voting while guaranteeing partisan observers more access to polling places and voting records is closer to legislative approval. Senate Bill 747 is a bundle of proposed restrictions that legislative Republicans have promoted this year. [Read more….]

Lawmakers override governor’s vetoes of bills targeting transgender youth

By Joe Killian

The North Carolina General Assembly overturned a series of Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes late Wednesday, passing into law two bills that roll back rights for LGBTQ youth in the state.

House Bill 808 prohibits gender-affirming medical care for those under 18, including treatment advised by their doctors and to which their parents consent. [Read more….]

Most people in NC who lost Medicaid health coverage in the last two months were cut for “procedural” reasons

By Lynn Bonner

North Carolina and other states are stripping government health insurance coverage from thousands of people who stayed on Medicaid rolls during the COVID-19 pandemic but may no longer qualify. More than 68,000 people lost Medicaid coverage in North Carolina in June and July. Of those, about 87% lost their coverage for “procedural reasons,” because they [Read more…]

DEQ must grant Wake Stone’s mining permit, pay attorney’s fees, judge rules in a scolding opinion

By Lisa Sorg

Just two months into his job as director of the state Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, Brian Wrenn faced one of the most contentious mining applications in recent state history. Details of his decision, issued 681 days after the application was filed, would reveal the pressure, chaos and even rancor that was boiling over both publicly and within the agency. [Read more…]

NC Attorney General asks US Supreme Court to take up state’s ag-gag law

By Lisa Sorg

The State Attorney General’s Office has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of North Carolina’s ag-gag law, twice struck down by lower courts as unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds.

Represented by Attorney General Josh Stein, the state argued that a Supreme Court decision is necessary to clarify the various courts’ legal interpretations, as well as the nation’s patchwork of similar laws. In a half-dozen other states, the courts have also struck down the laws as unconstitutional or greatly limited their scope. [Read more…]

Lack of air conditioning in state prisons is “cooking people alive”

By Kelan Lyons

As the heat stretches on in the dog days of summer, about one-third of the roughly 31,000 people in North Carolina prisons don’t have air-conditioned cells.

“It’s just cooking people alive,” said Cierra Cobb, the prison/jail coordinator, family advocate and a podcast host for the advocacy group Emancipate NC.

The Department of Adult Correction is embarking on a multi-year effort to air condition all the prisons in the state [Read more.…]

Wake County schools ordered to be more transparent after seclusion and restraint settlement

By Chantal Brown

It happened in front of the entire fourth grade. In February 2019, Wake County parent Jocelyn Pease saw a video of her child, who has speech and learning disabilities, being restrained by school staff inside the cafeteria. In the following moments, the child would be put into a closet and barricaded there by the weight of school staff for 14 minutes. The child would later be placed in two dozen “timeouts” at the school. [Read more…]

In an era chockful of crises, this one dwarfs all others (commentary)

By Rob Schofield

We’re not going to air-condition ourselves to a solution

The world of policy and politics is one that lends itself to urgent, even alarmist, appeals and calls to action. If you’ve ever supported a cause or contributed to a politician’s campaign in the recent past, you’re probably inundated each day with pressing pleas for money and assistance. [Read more…]

