Monday numbers: North Carolina and the national anti-LGBTQ wave

When the General Assembly overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes last week to pass a slate of bills targeting LGBTQ youth, it joined a wave of Republican-led states rolling back rights and erecting new barriers — particularly for transgender people.

House Bill 808 prohibits gender-affirming medical care for those under 18, including long-established treatments advised by their doctors and to which their parents consent.

HB 574, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” prohibits transgender women from participating on most middle, high school and college-level sports teams that align with their gender identities.

Senate Bill 49, the “Parents Bill of Rights” prohibits public certain school curricula and access to literature touching on gender, sexuality and LGBTQ issues and requires teachers and school staff to out transgender students to their families.

“We know this is a very difficult time for transgender youth and their families, and for the LGBTQ+ community and our supporters across North Carolina,” said Allison Scott, director of Impact & Innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality. “I also know that no law can stop the transgender community from charting our paths to thriving and living authentically – our community will make sure of that.”

The Campaign for Southern Equality and Equality NC have announced they will partner to bring the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project to North Carolina, helping the families of trans youth travel to other states to get gender-affirming care.

“The Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project should not be necessary – because everyone should have access to the healthcare that they need and deserve without leaving their hometown,” said Leila Barazandeh, the group’s operations coordinator. “But let me be clear: As long as laws in North Carolina target transgender youth for discriminatory and unjust treatment, we will be there every single step of the way to offer support, resources, and care – and to fight for their equality and dignity, under the law and in every sphere of life.”

Trans youth and their families in North Carolina are hardly alone.

The Movement Advancement Project uses publicly available Census data, comprehensive studies, the latest surveys and original reporting to map policies impacting LGBTQ people all over the country.

Today, we take a by-the-numbers look at the national anti-LGBTQ legislation in GOP-led states and North Carolina’s place in it.

(Source and images: Movement Advancement Project)

5 – States with laws requiring school faculty and staff to out transgender students to their families. With the passage of SB49, North Carolina joined North Dakota, Iowa, Indiana and Alabama.

During debate on the bill before last week’s veto override, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina argued that a child deciding to use different pronouns was a sign of mental illness and a danger on a level with substance abuse that must be reported to parents immediately. They also brushed aside as overblown documented high levels of homelessness among LGBTQ youth who are either thrown out of their homes by parents because of their identities or run away from home to escape related abuse.

6 – States with laws that encourage but do not require faculty and staff to out transgender students to their families. Those states include Arizona, Idaho, Kentucky, Florida, Montana and Utah.

11 – States with laws censoring curricula and literature related to LGBTQ people and gender issues, which critics term “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” laws. With the passage of SB49, North Carolina joins Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

23 – States with laws banning transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identities

27 – States with no such law. Washington, D.C. and the five territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also have no such laws.