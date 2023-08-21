One on one with Dr. Betsey Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director

As students prepare to return to classrooms across North Carolina, health experts expect to see an uptick in respiratory viruses. Dr. Betsey Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer, says back-to-school preparations should also include staying up-to-date with vaccines. This includes talking with your doctor about getting a seasonal flu vaccine, a COVID booster, and an RSV vaccine if you’re over 60.

In recent weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 metrics including in the early warning wastewater monitoring system, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions.

Data from the CDC show nationwide that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen 19% over the last two weeks. While that sounds ominous, it’s less worrisome than the numbers seen during the height of the pandemic.

NC Newsline sat down with Dr. Tilson last week to find out more about the latest EG.5 variant, new vaccines on the horizon, how to think about protecting yourself now that the public health emergency is over and before the fall respiratory virus season arrives.

Editor’s note: Some answers have been edited for length and clarity. Our full broadcast interview with Dr. Tilson can be heard here.

====

NC Newsline: North Carolina has enjoyed relatively low COVID-19 levels for much of this year, but recently we’re starting to see them tick up again. What do listeners need to know about this uptick and this new strain, I guess we’re calling it EG5?

Dr. Betsey Tilson, State Health Director:

That’s right. So, after a period of really low levels, nationally, and in North Carolina, we’re seeing an uptick. Now, we expect this to happen. The rise and fall, we expect this to happen. Coronavirus is going to be with us, even if the public health emergency is over. The virus will stay with us, so we’re going to see these peaks and valleys.

But the really important thing is that we are a very different place now than we were in the beginning of the pandemic, and we have all the tools that we need to really protect people from severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

====

NC Newsline: There’s no evidence that this particular variant is any more virulent, dangerous, or do we know yet?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: So, a couple things on what might be causing the uptick in it. One, all variants that can take a hold have to be more contagious or easily spread than the other variants. That just gives them that advantage. Second, with this heat wave that we’ve been having, more people are coming inside. So, there’s probably some more exposure. And the third piece, which is probably the more important piece, is a waning of immunity. People are likely far away from if they had an infection and far away from their last booster. So, it’s probably more so a waning of immunity, more so than this particular variant being so much more dangerous. And then the second question is, although in general variants that take hold are more easily spread, we don’t have any evidence that this one causes more severe illness than past variants.

====

NC Newsline: You mentioned immunization, and that was going to be my next question. For a lot of us, it’s been more than six months. Is it time? Do we need to get back on the program and start getting serious about getting boosters again?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: There’ll be a new updated COVID booster that is more matched to the circulating variants. We expect that to be available the end of September. So within a month or so, we’re going to really encourage people to get that updated booster before we really head into the fall and winter season when we are expecting they’ll be likely more of an uptick. And remember, COVID isn’t going to be the only circulating respiratory virus. We also have flu and we also have RSV. So, making sure people not only are getting the updated COVID booster, they’re getting their flu vaccine. And for people over 60, we have a new RSV vaccine, they should talk to their doctor about that. And we’re also really excited that hopefully within the next couple months, there’s a new FDA approved RSV vaccine for our infants. We really want people to talk to their providers about the RSV vaccine for themselves if they’re over 60 or for their infants, if they are parents.

====

NC Newsline: And will that be something we should start thinking about now? Or do we wait till the end of September? Do we get it all done at once? What’s the best advice there?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: Yes, people over 60 should in consultation with their physician decide if that RSV vaccine is right for them. And right, you can do the flu and the COVID and the RSV at the same time. That’s fine. It’s really convenient. If people want to do it different times [and spread them out] that’s fine as well. But it’s kind of easier to do one-stop shopping.

====

NC Newsline: Some people were up in arms for a while during the height of the pandemic about vaccinations, but it seems that maybe some of that bad information has started to go away a little bit. Maybe people are starting to realize once again how vitally important vaccination is just to a healthy lifestyle?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: I do think so. I think in the height of the pandemic, there was so much misinformation. There was so much fear. There was so much new news out there. I think it was really hard, including for all of us, to really ingest this every day of new information. And I think now that we have more experience or more settled in with it, then I am not feeling that same level, especially that level of misinformation, which I think is good. And again, I think that’s why we’re in a different place heading into this respiratory season, that we have the tools and the knowledge and the trust and the experience now, and that is very different in the past.

And I will say also for our routine childhood immunizations. So not just our respiratory immunizations, but our routine childhood immunizations. We’ve remained at a very high level. We are number one in the Southeast for our levels of childhood vaccines. So that’s really good that the trust and our routine childhood immunizations have stayed really high.

====

NC Newsline: I know that with a lot of these infections, the symptoms, especially if you’re not an expert can sometimes seem pretty much the same, a little confusing. Is testing still something we should be doing? Should we be doing that early on when we feel that we’re getting sick?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: I would say not even just for experts, but sometimes even for experts, it’s hard to make so many of the symptoms are very similar for flu or RSV or strep or COVID. So it is hard to often distinguish. But I think it is important to go ahead and get tested for a couple of reasons.

One, if you test positive, that’s important to seek treatment early on, especially for people who might be at high risk for complications. The second thing is important to test because especially if you’re around people who are at high risk for complications, you want to be sure that you’re protecting those other people and making sure that you’re staying away from them and then following those isolation and masking guidance, especially for people that you’re around.

The good news is that we have lots of availability of at-home tests and on our website, which is myspot.nc.gov.

If you click on testing and treatment, not only can it show you where we have the availability of free sites in the community that people can go and get free at home tests, but also tells you where you can get treatment. You can either go to your regular doctor, but some people don’t have access to a regular doctor. It also gives you the information on how to get treatment at some of our test-to-treat sites.

====

NC Newsline: You mentioned the fact that maybe some people have been coming inside for air conditioning and another reason they might be coming inside in the coming weeks is the start of the new school year. Are there any other preventative measures parents should be thinking about with their kids going back to school?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: Every year, we often do see an uptick of respiratory virus when kids go back to school because anytime you put a bunch of people together inside, they spread things amongst each other. So, we are expecting that. So same thing. One recommendation for parents is make sure their kids are up to date on all their vaccines, their routine childhood vaccines, also making sure they’re up to date on their COVID vaccine and then when flu is available, I’m making sure they’re up to date on that. So that’s important.

Second, same thing. Want to make sure that you have a ready supply of at home tests so they can test their children and if they’re positive, making sure they’re not sending them to school to expose other people. And then for some children, especially high-risk ones, treatment might be available. And then third, those general precautions, right, making sure, regardless if it’s COVID or not, if your child is sick, you shouldn’t be sending them to school.

Really, really good hand washing. Those basic preventive measures are going to be really important as we head into the school season and fall and winter.

====

NC Newsline: We know that masking is no longer mandatory in most public settings, but are there circumstances where it remains a good idea?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: I think in certain conditions, it’s a really good idea. One, if you test positive. So, the recommendation is to be isolated for five days and for them, then the following five days is to wear a mask when you’re out and about. And also, if you’ve been exposed, it’s important to wear that mask for the 10 days after exposure. So, those are [recommendations] for masking.

Two, if you are sick even without COVID, let’s say you have flu or RSV or something, it’s always nice to wear a mask so that you are not infecting people around you. So that’s helpful to protect others.

And then, especially if you’re at high risk or you start following our dashboard and you see up-ticking, there are certain situations where you’re at higher risk for exposure. Let’s say you’re going to a crowded indoor place that you might want to choose to wear a mask to protect yourself. And then also, as we start thinking about heading into the holiday seasons and thinking about Thanksgiving and Christmas, if you know you’re going to be gathering with people, maybe older people, grandparents, those who are more vulnerable, you also might want to think about wearing a mask before that family setting to help prevent you from getting infected so you’re not spreading it to others. So ,there’s a bunch of different indications or situations where people might want to wear a mask as that extra layer of protection.

====

NC Newsline: We know we’re not likely to return to the days of daily COVID briefings, but you mentioned the NC DHHS dashboard, people can still kind of keep up with the trends and how things are going and maybe when they need to be extra alert, right?

Dr. Betsey Tilson: Yes, we really hope they do that. It’s updated weekly now on Wednesdays. And we have three main metrics for following. One is our wastewater measures. And so that’s our early warning indication. If you go on the dashboard, you’ll see we start seeing an uptick in our wastewater about four or five weeks ago. And then we also have people going to the emergency department for respiratory illness and then hospitalizations for COVID. And you’ll see after a couple weeks of that wastewater, we started to see a slight uptick in our ED and hospitalization metrics. Thankfully, those emergency department and hospitalization metrics have not gone up as high as the wastewater metrics, which is great. And that just tells us that people have some immunity, they have some protection. But yes, we definitely recommend people look at that dashboard and again it’s updated on Wednesdays. So, they have a sense of what’s going on in their community so that they can think about what actions they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.