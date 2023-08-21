16:21
News Story
NC’s Health Director on an uptick in COVID cases and how to protect yourself from fall viruses
Dr. Betsey Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer (Photo courtesy of NCDHHS)
North Carolina State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson on where things stand with COVID-19, the virus’s latest variant, other worrisome respiratory infections impacting our state, and the steps you should take in the weeks ahead to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Stream and subscribe | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.