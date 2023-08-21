NC’s Health Director on an uptick in COVID cases and how to protect yourself from fall viruses

By: - August 21, 2023 4:21 pm

Dr. Betsey Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer (Photo courtesy of NCDHHS)

North Carolina State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson on where things stand with COVID-19, the virus’s latest variant, other worrisome respiratory infections impacting our state, and the steps you should take in the weeks ahead to protect yourself and your loved ones.

