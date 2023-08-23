UNC System issues new directives after U.S. Supreme Court ruling on race in admissions

The UNC System has issued directives to its 17 campuses on how to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision on the role of race in admissions. Over five pages, it lays out specific policies for universities and warns against actions and policies not explicitly prohibited by the Supreme Court decision, due to “the high cost of litigation” for those who might sue.

As NC Newsline has reported, legal scholars and critics of the decision have warned threats of lawsuits by conservative activists may intimidate universities into going beyond what is required by the ruling. The UNC System’s directives appear to substantiate those fears.

“I’d guess that most members of the UNC Board of Governors are happy that UNC-CH lost the admissions case,” said Gene Nichol, professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s law school specializing in constitutional law, civil rights and discrimination. “So it’s no surprise they would want to read the opinion for all it can bear, and more. These new guidelines do that.”

Last month UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz faced intense questioning from members of the UNC Board of Governors, all of whom are political appointees of the North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority, after saying the decision was “not the outcome we hoped for.”

Conservative board members who have praised the Court’s decision and denounced the use of race in admissions questioned Guskiewicz about whether his recent announcement that UNC-Chapel Hill would cover tuition and fees for students whose families make less than $80,000 was a reaction to the ruling. They also asked Guskiewicz’s personal view on the ruling and whether he agreed with statements by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about whether racial diversity has benefits.

It was an uncomfortable moment for a chancellor whose university fought to keep race as a factor in admissions — but who understands political appointees to whom he answers largely oppose it. It was also seen, even by some members of the UNC Board of Governors who support affirmative action in admissions, as dangerously close to applying a political acid test for university leadership.

The new UNC System directive, issued this month to individual campuses, gives more detail on how the system and its campuses will operate in the wake of the ruling.

David Hinojosa, director of the Educational Opportunities Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, argued before the Supreme Court in defense of UNC-Chapel Hill’s admissions policies in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

Since then, Hinojosa has urged colleges and universities to be careful in how they react to activists who have demanded they take action not required by the decision.

Hinojosa pointed to a letter sent last month by Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, to 150 colleges and universities making a series of demands that align with the group’s interpretation of the decision. In its own response letter, Hinojosa’s group called Blum’s letter “an effort to overstate the reach of the decision and stoke fears through implicit and explicit threats of litigation.”

“We implore universities to not overreact to opportunists’ efforts,” Hinojosa wrote. “But instead to thoughtfully digest the decision and work within its bounds in ensuring that qualified students across races and ethnicities continue to learn and grow together through means consistent with the recent decision.”

While the high court’s decision would prohibit colleges and universities from making the race of applicants a factor, Hinojosa said, the majority opinion clearly stated that “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

But the UNC System directives warn campuses against such essay questions, saying they could both prompt expensive lawsuits and run afoul of a new policy against “compelled speech” the UNC Board of Governors passed before the Supreme Court ruled in the admissions case.

“Public response to the decision includes discussion of a hypothetical essay response that might reveal the applicant’s hardship suffered because of, or inspired by, race,” one section reads. “Given the ready source of plaintiffs and the high cost of litigation, and the concurrences’ failure to criticize the discussion as a poison pill in the Court’s logic, the essay discussion likely is not an exception that swallows the rule.”

“Instead, the Court’s language—coupled with the broader cautionary language the Chief Justice follows it with—might be better read only as an intellectually honest acknowledgment that an applicant’s personal experience because of the applicant’s race may shape or forge other race-blind attributes that bear directly on whether the applicant is best suited for admission,” the document reads. “Things like grit, determination, humor, and drive are all traits—among countless others—that are the product of the experience unique to each of us, and the high court’s dicta seems only to reinforce the need for individualized determinations that do not treat people or groups differently because of the color of their skin.”

As NC Newsline has reported, the General Assembly is already targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts on campuses — part of a national conservative wave of actions against them. Earlier this year the system’s board of governors passed a policy that would effectively ban DEI statements through banning “compelled speech.”

“[T]he University shall neither solicit nor require an employee or applicant for academic admission or employment to affirmatively ascribe to or opine about beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition to admission, employment, or professional advancement,” the policy reads. “Nor shall any employee or applicant be solicited or required to describe his or her actions in support of, or in opposition to, such beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles.”

As the new UNC System directives note, it could be difficult to craft questions about students’ racial experiences without running afoul of the prohibition against asking about “matters of contemporary political debate or social action.”

The directives document also repeatedly warns against using any criteria for recruiting or admissions that could be seen as a proxy for race.

“The Court’s decision itself acknowledges that diversity of types other than race can be constitutionally-sound goals chosen by policy makers,” the document reads. “But acceptable types of diversity must be race blind, and they cannot be proxies or pretexts to achieve racial targets prohibited by the Students for Fair Admissions decision’s interpretation of the United States Constitution’s equal protection principles.”

“Diversity of geography; diversity of socioeconomic status; diversity in majors—the list of myriad qualities and attributes that admitting officers can consider is innumerable,” the document reads. “In a vacuum, all may be laudable. Indeed, a fresh pursuit of geographic diversity from the whole State may honor—in a race-blind manner—the core mission of the University to serve all of North Carolina. However, any doubt as to whether the stated goal is a novel approach undertaken in good faith or is instead the proxy forecasted by the Chief Justice likely will subject a campus at least to threats of litigation and potentially years of both expensive discovery and attorneys’ fees.”

The document suggests thoughtful deliberation and a well-documented decision-making process before doing anything that seeks even “race-blind forms of diversity.”

The directives also predict the court’s ruling will extend to areas beyond admissions.

“It is likely that Students for Fair Admissions’ holding and rationale will be extended to other instances where university actors use race in allocating university resources,” the document reads. “Because the rationale of the decision could affect the award of scholarships and financial aid, campuses should begin to evaluate and assess any scholarship or aid programs that consider race in the award of the benefit, and the extent to which campus officials play a role in the award decision.”

The directive also suggests there may be impacts to student sponsored programs, groups or events.

“Institutions should broadly consider how various University-sponsored programs are constituted and organized,” the document reads. “Programs that offer opportunities for students based on race to the exclusion of others, who are not of the same race, may also be implicated by the Court’s ruling. So, too, campuses should start evaluating whether they believe certain scholarships, aid, and campus programs are still permissible.”