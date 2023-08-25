Americans are worried about democracy. You wouldn’t know it from the GOP debate.

By: - August 25, 2023 9:27 am
The Declaration of Independence

The Declaration of Independence. (Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Zachary Roth
Zachary Roth

Zachary Roth is the National Democracy Reporter for States Newsroom. He is a former national reporter at MSNBC, and the author of The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy (Crown, 2016). He has also written for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, The New Republic, Slate, Politico, and more.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections
One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of… by Clayton Henkel 5/22/2023
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the marginalized and underrepresented
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the… by Joe Killian 1/3/2023
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison by Kelan Lyons 4/5/2023