Weekend reads: Cooper’s latest veto, classrooms under conservative rule, and NC’s isolated wetland

By Rob Schofield

Former UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell doesn’t appear to be an insincere person. At a rally at the Legislative Building on Aug. 16, organized by right-wing culture warriors in support of a bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in middle, high school, and college level sports, Hatchell seemed to really believe the things she was saying — however crudely articulated they might have been.

But also evident — both in her speech and during a brief conversation we had afterward — is that she is strikingly ill-informed (or, at the very least, naive) about politics and public policy.

The gist of Hatchell’s spiel is that she’s a lifelong supporter of women’s sports — she lauded Title IX, for instance — and believes that if transgender girls are allowed to play on women’s teams, it will lead to the ruin of female athletics. [Read more…]

By Lynn Bonner

Gov. Roy Cooper will veto a sweeping elections bill that would limit ballot-counting and allow partisan election observers to walk freely within polling places.

“This legislation has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with Republicans keeping and gaining power,” said Cooper. “It requires valid votes to be tossed out unnecessarily, schemes to restrict early voting and absentee ballots, encourages voter intimidation and attempts to give Republican legislators the authority to decide contested election results.” [Read more…]

By Greg Childress

In the final minutes of a State Board of Education meeting in early August, Chairman Eric Davis called on supporters of public education to go “all in” for the 1.5 million students who attend North Carolina’s public schools.

Davis’s request came just a couple of weeks before Republicans overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of several education bills. Now enacted into law, these measures will dramatically change how teachers interact with students and how charter schools — a centerpiece of state conservatives’ school choice movement — are governed in North Carolina. [Read more...]

By Joe Killian

Five-page document warns against any action that could prompt lawsuits, run afoul of new “compelled speech” policy

The UNC System has issued directives to its 17 campuses on how to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision on the role of race in admissions. Over five pages, it lays out specific policies for universities and warns against actions and policies not explicitly prohibited by the Supreme Court decision, due to “the high cost of litigation” for those who might sue.

As NC Newsline has reported, legal scholars and critics of the decision have warned threats of lawsuits by conservative activists may intimidate universities into going beyond what is required by the ruling. The UNC System’s directives appear to substantiate those fears. [Read more…]

By Clayton Henkel

What to know about the fall respiratory virus season

As students prepare to return to classrooms across North Carolina, health experts expect to see an uptick in respiratory viruses. Dr. Betsey Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer, says back-to-school preparations should also include staying up-to-date with vaccines. This includes talking with your doctor about getting a seasonal flu vaccine, a COVID booster, and an RSV vaccine if you’re over 60.

In recent weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 metrics including in the early warning wastewater monitoring system, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions. [Read more.…]

By Lisa Sorg

The water stood nearly still, except for the damsel flies that touched down like seaplanes. It looked as black as Darjeeling tea, stained by tannins in the plants that had been steeping for decades.

These are Pocosin wetlands, found in eastern North Carolina, where the soil is acidic and sandy, and full of carbon-rich peat. [Read more…]

Bonus content: Also check out a new feature, “The Understory,” an audio field trip that explores important places and environmental issues in North Carolina.

By Kelan Lyons

North Carolina’s prison system trusts Brett Abrams. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been allowed to leave prison for work release, unsupervised, starting in 2008. He wouldn’t have spent the last 24 years in minimum-security prisons or have been placed at the system’s lowest risk level for committing future crimes.

But the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission does not trust Abrams, a 54-year-old white man who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since he was 15 years old. That agency has repeatedly denied Abrams parole since he first became eligible in 1993. [Read more…]

By Lynn Bonner

NC hospitals sued more than 7,500 residents for unpaid medical bills over less than five years, Duke U. report says

Each month, Donna Lindabury pays $35 on a hospital bill for her husband, Gary’s, 2009 quadruple bypass surgery.

The Lindaburys knew Gary was gravely ill when he was airlifted from a hospital in Boone to Charlotte 14 years ago. They also knew they could not afford a big medical bill. Gary wasn’t working and Donna was making about $27,000 a year.

They wanted to wait a bit before assenting to any costly treatment. [Read more…]

By Joe Killian

Ph.D students at Duke University in Durham voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionizing Tuesday, the result of a years-long campaign to bargain collectively with the university. When the election is certified, the graduate student workers will form the first graduate union at a private university in the South and one of the largest unions in North Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to see graduate workers at Duke come together for this union victory,” said Jaeyeon Yoo, Union co-secretary and third year student in Literature, in a statement Tuesday. “Graduate workers made sure their ballots were in and their voices were heard. That’s because our needs – things like a living wage, grievance procedures, and comprehensive healthcare – cannot wait!” [Read more…]

By Rob Schofield and Clayton Henkel

One-time backbench congressman from western NC is now an indicted Trump co-conspirator

By any fair assessment, the past decade has been a remarkable period in the life of Mark Randall Meadows. In January 2013 – the first time Meadows was ever mentioned in a substantive NC Newsline report — he was a new and obscure congressman from western North Carolina’s 11th district. The story was entitled “U.S. House OKs Sandy flood aid, four NC Reps. reject relief measure,” and it briefly described how Meadows had joined with a modest-sized group of U.S. House ultra-conservatives to oppose legislation spearheaded by then-Speaker and fellow Republican John Boehner to provide $9.7 billion to help cover flood insurance claims for homeowners and businesses ravaged the previous October by Superstorm Sandy.

Since that time, Meadows was mentioned in dozens of Newsline stories as he enjoyed a meteoric rise from Tea Party firebrand, to House Freedom Caucus founder and leader, to Donald Trump’s last White House Chief of Staff. [Read more...]