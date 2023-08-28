Common Cause NC’s Sailor Jones on the legislature’s latest efforts to make voting more difficult

Senate Bill 747 is a grab-bag of Republican election law changes. Last week Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill noting the legislation has “nothing to do with election security and everything to do with Republicans keeping and gaining power.”

Republicans have pledged a quick override of Cooper’s latest veto.

Common Cause of North Carolina Associate Director Sailor Jones joins NC Newsline to discuss SB 747, efforts to make voting more complicated in our state, and the legislature’s attempt to further gerrymander electoral districts.