NC Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley on the need to make Medicaid expansion a reality

by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

August 28, 2023

North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley joins NC Newsline for an extended conversation in which we discuss the desperate need to make Medicaid expansion a reality, the inadequate funding allotted by lawmakers to serve people with mental health problems and developmental disabilities, and a hopeful bit of progress in expanding donations to the nation’s blood supply.

