13:26
News Story
NC Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley on the need to make Medicaid expansion a reality
Failure to pass state budget further stalls implementation; December may be new target date for Medicaid expansion
NC DHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley (Photo: Screengrab from Newsline interview)
North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley joins NC Newsline for an extended conversation in which we discuss the desperate need to make Medicaid expansion a reality, the inadequate funding allotted by lawmakers to serve people with mental health problems and developmental disabilities, and a hopeful bit of progress in expanding donations to the nation’s blood supply.
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.