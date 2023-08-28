NC Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley on the need to make Medicaid expansion a reality

Failure to pass state budget further stalls implementation; December may be new target date for Medicaid expansion

By: - August 28, 2023 1:26 pm

NC DHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley (Photo: Screengrab from Newsline interview)

North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley joins NC Newsline for an extended conversation in which we discuss the desperate need to make Medicaid expansion a reality, the inadequate funding allotted by lawmakers to serve people with mental health problems and developmental disabilities, and a hopeful bit of progress in expanding donations to the nation’s blood supply.

Stream and subscribe | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

