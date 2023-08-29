5:55
Commentary
Commentary
Permissive rules on wetlands development are a potential disaster
This appears to be an isolated wetland in the Croatan National Forest. Currents and ripples forming on the surface indicate that is connected to another waterway, such as a spring, underground. (Photo: Lisa Sorg)
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.
Rob Schofield