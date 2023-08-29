Commentary

Permissive rules on wetlands development are a potential disaster

Rob Schofield
Rob Schofield
August 29, 2023 5:55 am
A photo of a wetland, similar to a swamp, in the Croatan National Forest. It is in a shaded area and sunlight is filtering through, dappling the water.

This appears to be an isolated wetland in the Croatan National Forest. Currents and ripples forming on the surface indicate that is connected to another waterway, such as a spring, underground. (Photo: Lisa Sorg)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Rob Schofield
Rob Schofield

NC Newsline Editor Rob Schofield oversees day-to-day newsroom operations, authors regular commentaries, and hosts a weekly radio show/podcast.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Wetlands are the "memory" of the landscape. When they are lost, so are our stories.
Wetlands are the "memory" of the landscape. When they are… by Lisa Sorg 8/25/2023
House, Senate override governor's veto of Farm Act, jeopardizing 2.5 million acres of NC wetlands
House, Senate override governor's veto of Farm Act,… by Lisa Sorg 6/27/2023
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Biden wetlands regulation, ruling for Idaho couple
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Biden wetlands regulation, ruling… by Jacob Fischler 5/25/2023