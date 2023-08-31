Expanding affordable health care in North Carolina

Just over a year ago, the Inflation Reduction Act became law. And now, I’m thrilled to be traveling coast-to-coast on a national bus tour with Protect Our Care to celebrate that achievement, and to share the news about all the changes to our health care system in the past few years under the Biden administration.

Our team was excited to visit Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh last week with Congresswoman Valerie Foushee to share this great news, and thank Representatives Alma Adams, Kathy Manning, and Deborah Ross for their votes for lower drug prices and better care.

When I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer six years ago, I was lucky to have good insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As a small business owner, I used to have junk insurance. Back before the ACA was passed, self-employed people and small businesses had little to no choice in insurance coverage. Plans would often exclude pre-existing conditions too, or insurance companies would refuse to write a policy at all if they thought you might need care.

So, even though I was healthy at the time, I immediately signed up for good coverage as soon as the Healthcare.gov health insurance marketplace opened in 2014.

If I had been stuck with a junk insurance plan in 2017, I would be bankrupt or dead. I never could have afforded the six months of chemotherapy and month of radiation treatments it took for me to be in remission today.

We live in a country where too many still can’t afford or can’t access the care they need. But under the leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Congress, we continue to make progress.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, people on Medicare already have their insulin copays capped at $35/month. The pressure from this measure has already forced insulin makers to lower the price of insulin for many people not covered by Medicare, too. Basic preventative care like the new shingles vaccine are free, and Big Pharma is forced to keep their drug price hikes under the cost of inflation. And millions of middle class working Americans like me who did not originally qualify for help to pay for their ACA health insurance plans, now do get assistance.

Soon, there will be an out-of-pocket max of $2,000 a year for Medicare prescription drugs. Medicare will be allowed to negotiate drug prices for the first time: the first ten drugs will be announced September 1st, saving seniors their hard-earned money.

The Inflation Reduction Act is only one of many ways in which the Biden administration is moving America forward on health care. Surprise bills can happen after a hospitalization or medical crisis, where one or more of the physicians treating us aren’t covered by our health insurance. When your health insurance refuses to pay, you can get hit with a massive bill.

I had to fight a nearly $100,000 hospitalization bill after my initial cancer diagnosis, because my initial treating hospital was out-of-network. Nobody should have to go through these battles while also trying to survive cancer, a heart attack, stroke, or other emergency. The No Surprises Act, implemented in 2022, means that you and I will not have to face surprise medical bills anymore– or at least have a new way to fight them.

President Biden has also reined in junk insurance plans, plans which I used to hold and are notorious for refusing to cover expensive needed care when you get sick or injured. Too many people are hoodwinked by deceptive low monthly prices, pages and pages of fine print that nobody without a law degree could understand, and sometimes agents lured by fat commissions to steer people to substandard plans. Then, when Americans most need their insurance, they find out how little is actually covered.

More work needs to be done, so that everyone in North Carolina can get the care they deserve. In particular, the Republican-controlled state legislature needs to stop stonewalling and expand Medicaid to working North Carolina families now.

But we need to recognize the gains we’ve made so far. Support health care champions that will continue to push for lower costs and better care, while protecting the care we have today.