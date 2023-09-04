WRAL-TV doc producer Cristin Severance discusses “Forever Chemicals”

By: - September 4, 2023 8:37 pm

Image: WRAL.com

The new WRAL Documentary explores the damage caused by massive amounts of toxic chemicals dumped into the Cape Fear River.

Watch the documentary here.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

