20:37
News Story
WRAL-TV doc producer Cristin Severance discusses “Forever Chemicals”
Image: WRAL.com
The new WRAL Documentary explores the damage caused by massive amounts of toxic chemicals dumped into the Cape Fear River.
Watch the documentary here.
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.