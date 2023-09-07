6:00
Commentary
Commentary
New report offers common sense school voucher reforms
The author explains that, among other things, North Carolina’s school voucher program allots taxpayer funds to schools whose religion-based curricula directly contradict state educational standards. Photo: Getty Images
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.
Rob Schofield