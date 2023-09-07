The conspiracy of gun violence silence

Many of us remember the story from our childhoods of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” and how his majesty was duped into parading down the street naked while most of his loyal subjects merely applauded his new threads. Sadly, in 2023, the story comes to mind when assessing current policies in Durham surrounding gang and gun violence.

Last week, following the tragic shooting of a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, there were renewed calls from politicians and community members in all corners to end gun violence. And while, thankfully, there were no further reports of gun violence on the UNC campus, within a couple of days several more people did lose their lives a mere few miles away in Durham, albeit in almost complete anonymity.

In other words, while the shooting in Chapel Hill garnered a massive outpouring of news coverage, vigils, and community anger, few raised an eyebrow at the murders in the Bull City, where the deaths of predominantly African American males have, effectively, been normalized.

What’s perhaps most concerning in all this is the deafening silence of current Durham leaders and those running for office this fall in addressing a question that has plagued the Bull City for more than two decades: How do we effectively stop the gun violence on the streets? It’s almost as if the “no snitching” ethos of street culture has morphed into a political code of silence.

As best can be determined, it appears the current political hopefuls have decided to simply continue pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into gang and gun violence prevention programs that have produced dubious results.

For the last several years, the go-to solution for gang and gun violence in Durham has been to generously fund programs such as Bull City United, which is based on a nationwide “Cure Violence” model that views and treats gun violence as an infectious disease. The Cure Violence approach was started in 1995 at the University of Illinois at Chicago and based on the work of Dr. Gary Slutkin.

This effort suggests, by default, that those who commit violent acts are sick. Unfortunately, while most would agree that those who commit acts of senseless violence are disturbed, such a premise becomes problematic if it fails to acknowledge and connect to the reality that our society is systemically violent, or as H. Rap Brown (Jamil Al-Amin) once observed, “violence is as American as cherry pie.”

Equally troublesome is the fact that viewing violence as a disease comes dangerously close to the scientific racism of the late 19th century that advanced the falsehood that Black people were inferior and more prone to violent acts. Later, this ideology helped give rise to distorted beliefs like the notion that young people joined gangs because they possessed a “criminal chromosome.”

Of course, if violence is indeed a disease, the question arises: what becomes of those who are diagnosed with the illness? Are they simply to be treated like a cancer that must be removed before it destroys the rest of the body?

Historically, the idea of disposing of society’s “undesirables” has produced some horrific results, from involuntary sterilization to mass incarceration.

According to Dr. Alondra Nelson in her work “Body and Soul: The Black Panther Party and the Fight Against Medical Discrimination,” in 1973, the Black Panthers and a coalition of other groups successfully stopped the funding of the Center for the Study and Reduction of Violence at UCLA, which included research programs that “specifically targeted minority groups and vulnerable populations for participation in experimental psychiatric studies including invasive brain surgery.”

And who could forget the infamous suggestion of President Ronald Reagan’s former secretary of education, William Bennett, who in 2005, suggested that aborting Black babies would reduce the crime rate?

The central problem with the Cure Violence model as it has been used in Durham is the stealthiness of the operation. Bull City United has been taken at face value for a community that has become so desperate for ideas that it will accept the “it takes a thief to catch a thief” ideology, even if it uses the long held negative stereotypes of Black men as natural born killers and sets a precedent for the return of the scientific racism of years gone by.

Some have suggested that any criticism of Durham’s gang prevention programs comes from those who just don’t understand the hood, thus pandering to both white liberal and Black middle class abandonment guilt. Not to mention the subtle, if unintentional, fear mongering that “if they weren’t doing that they might be shooting up your neighborhood.”

So, am I suggesting that programs like Bull City United should be totally abolished? Not necessarily. But no program that proposes to stop gun violence should be given carte blanche access to millions of taxpayer dollars without public scrutiny and fiscal oversight. That’s not a solution, that’s extortion by Durham’s most powerful gang, The Grant Money Mafia (aka the Nonprofit Industrial Complex.)

Hopefully, within the next few weeks, those running for office in Durham will open their mouths and dare to present some new and innovative solutions to the city’s gun violence.

As hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco said, “I think that all the silence is worse than all the violence.”