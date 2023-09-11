Melissa Price Kromm on the efforts of a Supreme Court Justice to defend her right to free speech

By any fair estimation, North Carolina Republican legislators and judges enjoy commanding positions of authority when it comes to the workings of the General Assembly, the judiciary and many of the areas of state government that those two branches impact. Elections and election law are prime examples.

As some recent actions by legislative and judicial leaders make clear, however, both are actively seeking to extend their control even further and in one deeply worrisome action involving a Supreme Court justice, to silence critics. Not surprisingly, these actions are raising serious concerns among good government watchdogs and democracy advocates and recently NC Newsline caught up with one of our state’s leading voices in this realm, the executive director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections, Melissa Price Kromm.