The state of hunger in North Carolina

When it comes to the current economic well-being of average Americans, it’s clear that the nation has made great progress in recent years. Unemployment and poverty are down, wages are up and recently, even inflation has started to cool.

Despite this encouraging progress, however, the number of people struggling to stay afloat and avoid hunger in our community remains frustratingly large – a situation made worse by the demise of several pandemic relief programs. Recently, to get a gauge on where things stand and what policymakers and average citizens can do to help, I caught up with two nonprofit leaders whose organizations are on the anti-poverty frontlines: Ron Pringle of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and Ashley McCumber of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Both men join NC Newsline to discuss the Farm Bill, SNAP benefits, and Hunger Awareness Month.