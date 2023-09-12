Jeremy Johnson had parked his Ford Mustang beside a “No Trespassing” sign in the parking lot of Raleigh North Apartments in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2017. As Raleigh Police Officer B.A. Kuchen patrolled the lot, it looked to him like Johnson slid his body under the steering wheel, apparently trying to hide from the officer.

Kuchen would say later that he’d smelled marijuana when Johnson tried to get out of the car. Johnson didn’t heed his order to stay in the car, according to Kuchen. As Kuchen went to handcuff him, Johnson fled. Kuchen and another officer quickly tackled Johnson to the ground, cuffing him. The officers searched Johnson and found cocaine and marijuana.

Kuchen was relatively new to the force. He had just completed field training. He hadn’t conducted a huge number of traffic stops, but already his numbers suggested a racial disparity. Of the 299 drivers Kurchen had stopped during his career, state data showed more than 80% of them were Black.

That was much higher than the Raleigh Police Department’s figures, showing that of almost 1 million traffic stops performed by RPD between 2002 and 2018, less than half of drivers were Black. (Even that number is higher than the percentage of Raleigh’s population that is Black — about 28%, according to U.S. Census data.)

Johnson tried to convince a lower court to suppress the evidence against him and to dismiss the charges, arguing that Kuchen had approached him that night because he is Black.

The lower court and the Court of Appeals ruled against Johnson. Judge Christopher Brook wrote in 2020 that Kuchen had “reasonable suspicion” to search Johnson’s car because the officer smelled marijuana, and Johnson kept moving around when Kuchen told him to stay in the vehicle. Brooks’ opinion was unpublished, meaning it is not legally binding, but attorneys can cite it as precedent if there isn’t a published opinion on the subject.

Brook wrote in his ruling that the evidence undermined Johnson’s argument that the search violated his rights, since by the time the officer searched the car, “Officer Kuchen had a valid basis for the stop in question, wholly divorced from the suspect’s race.” After the Supreme Court asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider the case with an eye toward whether the traffic stop violated Johnson’s constitutional right of equal protection under the law, Brook wrote in another unpublished opinion later that year, “While these statistics certainly appear ‘stark’ at first glance, there are not appropriate benchmarks from which we can determine discriminatory effect or purpose.”

In other words, the statistics lacked context. Because the court didn’t know the racial demographics of southeast Raleigh — where Kuchen arrested Johnson, and where Kuchen was assigned to patrol — there was no reference point by which they could assess the race of people “faced by” Kuchen.

The Supreme Court ruled on the Court of Appeals decision on Sept. 1. It was one word: “Affirmed.”

The opinion was “per curiam,” which means there was no author.

But the Supreme Court’s two Democrats, Justices Anita Earls and Michael Morgan, the court’s only Black members, disagreed with their Republican colleagues. (Justices Richard Dietz and Phil Berger, Jr., both of whom are Republicans, did not participate in the case.)

“[W]hen a police officer disproportionately stops or searches black drivers, he or she not only violates the law but also delegitimizes the legal system,” Earls wrote. “By affirming the Court of Appeals opinion, the majority turns a blind eye to the documented historical racial disparities in traffic stops by Officer Kuchen, which may or may not ultimately be justified on non-racial grounds, and potentially renders the Equal Protection Clauses of both the United States Constitution and North Carolina Constitution illusory for Mr. Johnson.”

Earls authored the 23-page dissent, writing that if North Carolinians aren’t able to ever prove a selective enforcement claim — like being arrested for “driving while Black” — then a state law, and the federal and state Equal Protection clauses, “are nothing more than parchment barriers.”

Asking for data that doesn’t exist

Johnson was able to make his racial disparity argument because of a 1999 state law. It made North Carolina the first state in the country to require law enforcement to record the race of every person pulled over for a traffic stop. Legislators broadened the law a few years later to require almost all law enforcement agencies, not just the State Highway Patrol, to collect that data.

Notably, the data collected under that law doesn’t include the figures necessary — the racial makeup of Southeast Raleigh, a predominantly Black neighborhood — to establish “appropriate benchmarks” as cited by the Court of Appeals in Johnson’s case.

Earls said that leaving the appellate court’s precedent in place “appears to make it legally and factually impossible” to make the case that someone was discriminated against because of their race “because the data such a case requires does not exist.”

Numbers fall short in proving race was a factor in traffic stops

Earls cited case law in her dissent that statistical data has to show a “‘stark’ pattern” for it to be the basis for the sole proof of discrimination under the Constitution. “However,” Earls wrote, “statistics cannot be held to such a high standard that defendants cannot ever successfully claim selective enforcement.”

It’s common for courts to use statistics to show racial discrimination, Earls wrote. She cited a number of cases as evidence, including one from 1969, Hawkins v. Town of Shaw, where a federal judge used data to conclude that Black residents were being disproportionately deprived of city services, like paved streets and fire hydrants, because of their race. Other examples include a 1962 voting rights case in Alabama where data showed that 83% of Macon, Alabama, was Black but less than 10% of Black eligible voters were registered to vote, compared to nearly 100% of whites; a 1971 case in which just three of 3,720 union members were Black; and a 1973 case where out of 300 drivers hired by a company, not one was Black.

Earls called the data Johnson cited “a textbook example of prima facie evidence,” which Earls said was a low legal bar for defendants like Johnson to clear — and argued that the data he cited clears it.

Even if the Supreme Court or a lower court had determined Johnson met his evidentiary burden, Earls wrote, that wouldn’t be the end of the case.

“Officer Kuchen could offer legitimate nondiscriminatory reasons for the actions he took, beyond that he was investigating a trespass, that would lead the fact-finder to conclude that race was not a factor in his decision to investigate Mr. Johnson,” Earls said. “But by denying the legitimate force of the statistical evidence here and placing an impossible high hurdle that can never be met, the Court of Appeals opinion prevents any further inquiry whatsoever.”

Johnson ultimately pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine and resisting a public officer in January 2019. He was sentenced to between six and 17 months in prison, a punishment that was suspended provided he completed two years of unsupervised probation.