Photo gallery: UNC-CH students call for gun reform at General Assembly

Two weeks after a fatal shooting on their campus, dozens of UNC-Chapel Hill students gathered in front of the Legislative Building Tuesday to demand the General Assembly pass legislation to tighten access to guns. Students spoke of the trauma they have endured since the school shooting and the failure of state lawmakers to consider ‘red flag’ laws. Read NC Newsline’s Kelan Lyons’ story here.

