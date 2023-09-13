Tuberville blockade of military nominees roils hearing for top Air Force official

NC’s Ted Budd backs Alabama senator’s use of nominee obstruction to stymie abortion rights

By: - September 13, 2023 11:23 am
Senator Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, is blocking more than 300 military nominations over his objections to Pentagon abortion policies. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but hangs on to holds on military nominees
Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but… by Ashley Murray 7/12/2023
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits… by Ashley Murray 4/7/2023
Swelling crowd of top military nominees blocked from U.S. Senate vote by Tuberville 
Swelling crowd of top military nominees blocked from U.S.… by Ashley Murray 6/16/2023