A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end abortion

Male-dominated network of militants, academics, attorneys, judges and activists lead drive to restrict, remove reproductive rights

By: - September 16, 2023 8:01 pm
men anti-abortion protesters stand outside a building

The men of Operation Save America close out the group’s weeklong anti-abortion protest in front of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 22, 2023. (John McCosh/Georgia Recorder)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Sofia Resnick
Sofia Resnick

Sofia Resnick is a national reproductive rights reporter for States Newsroom, based in Washington, D.C. She has reported on reproductive-health politics and justice issues for more than a decade.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Anti-abortion 'abolitionists' take slavery rhetoric to the next level
Anti-abortion 'abolitionists' take slavery rhetoric to the… by Kelcie Moseley-Morris 9/2/2023
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023
National abortion ban eyed as group marks ‘Siege of Atlanta’ protests 35 years ago
National abortion ban eyed as group marks ‘Siege of Atlanta’… by Kelcie Moseley-Morris 7/20/2023