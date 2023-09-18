12:00
News Story
Ana Pardo of the NC Justice Center discusses the 2023 State of Working Women
Ana Pardo (Courtesy photo)
For the past two years, unemployment in North Carolina has done more than return to pre-pandemic levels; it’s actually dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years. A closer look, however, reveals a more complicated picture — especially for the state’s women.
Indeed, in Oxfam America’s recently released ranking of the Best and Worst States to Work in America, North Carolina came in last in wages, worker protections and organizing rights. The state was also ranked worst in the nation for working women. Earlier this month, in an effort build on the OxFam findings, researchers at the North Carolina Justice Center’s Workers’ Rights Project released a report that provides more details on the state of working women in North Carolina and recently I discussed the report with the project’s co-director Ana Pardo.
