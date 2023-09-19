Republican legislators’ proposed legislation to pair the approval of four new casinos in the state with Medicaid expansion also details how North Carolina would spend a “temporary savings fund” from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Most, but not all, of the cash would go toward health-related programs and initiatives.

It’s not clear if the bill will become law, as the pairing of the two unrelated subjects has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Extending health care to roughly 600,000 North Carolinians through Medicaid expansion has long been a goal of state Democrats, but members of the House and Senate denounced the Republican tactic yesterday, writing in an open letter that “having lost significant support within their own caucuses constituents for casinos, support it seems they never had, they are linking casinos to the healthcare of hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, gambling with their health and health and lives.”

Only 11 pages of the 49-page bill deal with Medicaid expansion. The rest is about casinos.

Nonetheless, the bill does lay out how the state would spend a windfall of funds from the America Rescue Plan Temporary Savings Fund. Some highlights of funding for health-related programs and initiatives:

$76,026,392 over two years to construct a new children’s hospital in the Triangle, which will include a behavioral health hospital

$17.5 million over two years to a nonprofit in Mecklenburg County so it can build a new adolescent behavioral health facility

$30 million over the next two fiscal years for the North Carolina Community College System to help schools start programs in nursing and health-related fields

$25 million over the next two fiscal years for the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to forward to the Rural Health Care Stabilization Program — an initiative that gives loans to certain hospitals that are located in rural parts of the state and are struggling financially

$1 million for the Area Health Education Centers to develop five outpatient clinical teaching sites in rural parts of the state

$50 million over the next two fiscal years for the state to expand a loan repayment program — and create new loan repayment initiatives — for primary care physicians and other health providers who practice in rural, underserved communities

$2.5 million for a nonprofit in Wake County, Rural Healthcare Initiative, Inc., to “create effective models of sustainable healthcare in North Carolina rural communities”

$80 million over two fiscal years to support families caring for children with behavioral health or other needs, and to bolster existing specialized behavioral health treatment options

$2,720,000 to Wilkes Recovery Revolution, Inc., a nonprofit in Wilkes County, to open a substance use disorder treatment facility

$4,000,000 to a nonprofit in Mecklenburg County, UMAR Services, Inc., to provide services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

$350,000 for a nonprofit in Wilson County to prevent drug and alcohol abuse

$90 million over two fiscal years for re-entry and diversion programs for people ensnared in the criminal justice system, and for capacity restoration in jails or communities across North Carolina

$20,000,000 over two years for EmitBio,Inc. to keep developing “a light-based treatment option for COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory involvement”

$2 million over two years to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners so they can undertake strategic planning and help counties and municipalities use opioid settlement money

Some of the non-health-related funding proposals: