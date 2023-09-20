NC House okays GOP bills to alter election board appointments, open voting records

The state House voted along party lines Tuesday on a Republican plan to give legislators more control over elections.

The governor would be stripped of the power to appoint members of the state Board of Elections. Legislators would select all members of state and local elections boards, with Republican and Democratic leaders appointing equal numbers.

Republicans claim that giving legislators from each party equal appointments will force bipartisan cooperation, while critics say it’s a recipe for gridlock and a backdoor way to drastically restrict early voting.

Under Senate Bill 749, if the State Board deadlocks on picking a chairman or hiring an executive director, legislative leaders, now both Republican, would make the selections.

Rep. Destin Hall, the bill’s sponsor, said the even numbers will give the public confidence in election administration.

“I think this will work well in our state,” said Hall, comparing the structure favorably to the Federal Elections Commission. As NC Newsline reported, the FEC is known for its inability to do significant work.

“The FEC is pretty deadlocked and dysfunctional all the time,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Guilford County Democrat.”This is setting us up for partisan gridlock.”

Republicans have tried before to take control of elections board appointments.

The state Supreme Court struck down a similar change in 2017. In 2018, the voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have given all appointments to the state elections board to the legislature, with more than 61% voting against it.

Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat, said the bill was about politics, not governing.

“When there’s gridlock, this supermajority body makes the decision,” she said. “Think of the voters who rejected this flat-out. We’re going against their will.”

Critics of evenly split elections boards described scenarios in which tie votes on both local and state boards mean a county would open the legal minimum of only one early voting site. Harrison asked to change the bill so that in cases of disagreement, a county’s early voting schedule would revert to a previous early voting plan.

Harrison’s proposal was rejected after Hall argued that people would find time to vote.

Harrison offered another amendment meant to prevent elections board members from refusing to certify vote totals for no good reason. She referenced two Republican Surry County elections board members who didn’t want to certify the 2022 results, not because there was anything wrong with the ballots or tallies, but because they didn’t like elections laws and the State Board’s directions for following them.

That House rejected that amendment too.

Giving the public access to voting records

In another development, a stripped-down bill allowing the public access to “cast vote records” moved quickly through two House committees and to a vote of the full House Tuesday, where it was approved 73-29.

References to the public getting access to actual voted ballots were deleted from an earlier version.

Cast vote records are electronic records that show how each ballot was marked. County elections officials around the country were flooded with requests for cast vote records after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent 2020 election denier, told his followers to obtain them.

Cast vote records are not now considered public record in North Carolina.

Some Democrats on the committees continued to worry that cast vote records could identify individual voters under certain circumstances.

For example, in primaries where only a few Democratic or Republican ballots are cast in a precinct, people could use the cast vote record and other publicly available information to figure out how individuals voted, Paul Cox, State Board of Elections general counsel, told the House Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee.

Rep. Allison Dahle, a Raleigh Democrat, tried to amend the bill in the House Rules Committee to make sure voter information was not revealed, but bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover, said it was not necessary.

Harrison said the bill was a big improvement over the earlier version, but she hoped that the bill sponsors would continue to work to make sure there’s no chance of violating voter privacy.

“While transparency is great, we do want to protect the confidentiality and the privacy of the voter,” she said.

Both elections bills now move to the state Senate.